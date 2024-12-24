OPPO A5 Pro is spotted on a recent benchmark listing ahead of its launch in China, a recent appearance on Geekbench shedds light on its potential hardware which may possibly get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. OPPO has already teased design details, color variants, and its Android 15-based ColorOS 15, but this latest benchmark listing gives us a deeper look into what the device might bring to the table.

Listed under the model number PKP110, the OPPO A5 Pro achieved scores of 1,053 in single-core and 3,052 in multi-core tests. The listing highlights an octa-core processor with four performance cores clocked at 2.50 GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.00 GHz, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 or the Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC under the hood.

The device is paired with 12 GB RAM and will run Android 15 out of the box layered with the new ColorOS 15. The OPPO A5 Pro is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,412 pixels). It should also come in 8 GB RAM or 12 GB RAM options with support for virtual RAM of up to an additional 12 GB while also available in storage choices of 256 GB and 512 GB.

For cameras, a 50 MP primary camera and a 5 MP secondary lens are expected at the rear, while a 16 MP selfie camera on the front. The smartphone may pack a large 6,000 mAh battery with fast charging support. OPPO has confirmed three striking color options – Quartz White, Rock Black, and Sandstone Purple. Teasers suggest the device could come with an IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.