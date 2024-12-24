Redmi India has recently expanded its audio lineup with its newest Redmi Buds 6 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds which pack premium features like dual drivers for the first time in the segment, up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 42 hours of music playback, and priced affordably at ₹2,999. The Redmi Buds 6 was launched alongside the Redmi Note 14 5G Series smartphones, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, and Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh. Here’s what we have to say about the new earbuds in our Redmi Buds 6 review.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The Redmi Buds 6 comes in a stylish square-shaped horizontal curved case with a matte finish on top and bottom and glossy on the edges with an IP54 rating for water and sweat resistance. The earbuds are available in Titan White, Ivy Green, and Spectre Black color options weighing about 5 grams per earbud (43.2 grams with the case) which makes it lightweight and comfortable.

The front side offers an LED Flow indicator on the front that shows the battery and charging info while just below it is a USB Type-C port for charging that supports 10-minute quick charging. Opening the case, you see the two glossy finish earbuds matching the color of the case with the interiors in matte. The earbuds feature an ergonomic stem-style design and soft silicone eartips. The earbuds fit securely, providing a comfortable and stable fit that won’t easily fall off.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The Redmi Buds 6 is equipped with the segment’s first dual-driver units being the main highlight, combining a 12.4 mm Titanium diaphragm and a 5.5 mm micro piezoelectric ceramic driver. The dual-driver setup delivers immersive audio with enhanced clarity and depth in its class.

In addition to that, the earbuds offer Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), reducing ambient noise by up to 49 dB, which Xiaomi claims blocks 99.6% of environmental sounds. The earbuds also come with quad-mic ENC, and dual-microphones on each bud to minimize wind noise for clear calls, even in breezy conditions.

Other features of the earbuds are 360° surround sound Spatial Audio, three transparency modes (Regular, Enhance Voice, and Ambient Sound), ~60ms ultra low-latency, and HyperOS compatibility with dual device connection and audio sharing feature. and seamlessly switching between two devices without the hassle of re-pairing., and a remote camera shutter for easy selfies or group shots. The Xiaomi Earnbuds app will allow you to use all of its features including in-ear detection, find your earphones, and gestures support customization.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Buds 6 is equipped with a 475 mAh battery, offering an impressive playback time of up to 42 hours on a single charge with the case delivering long-lasting battery backup in its category. Each earbud packs a 54 mAh battery lasting about 10 hours independently. With a daily listening habit of 4 hours, the earbuds can easily last over 10 days without needing a recharge, according to our estimates.

This is when the ANC is turned off, keep in mind that enabling the ANC feature will reduce battery life depending on your usage patterns. When turned on the ANC feature, you get up to 26 hours of total battery life with the case and about 6.5 hours for each earbud.

The earbuds offer a 10-minute quick charging option which provides a playback of up to 4 hours while fully recharging the earbuds in 60 minutes (for earbuds only) or 2 hours 30 minutes in total (for earbuds + case).

Verdict – Redmi Buds 6 Review

The Redmi Buds 6 offers an impressive feature set, especially its dual-driver setup (12.4 mm + 5.5 mm) delivering impressive audio quality for this segment. With features such as Hybrid 49dB ANC, long-lasting 42 hours of battery life, alongwith quad mic-ENC, Spatial Audio, HyperOS dual device connection and audio sharing, flow LED indicator, one-click photo, IP54 rating, and 10-minute quick charging, the Redmi Buds 6 is a great choice in the mid-range earbuds category. The price for the Redmi Buds is ₹2,799 as a part of an introductory offer and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Buds 6 – Where To Buy

The Redmi Buds 6 is priced at ₹2,799 introductory offer (₹2,999 regular price) and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. Xiaomi is offering a unique Worry-Free Earphone Loss service, allowing users to replace a lost earbud at half the price within two years.

Price: ₹2,799 (introductory price), ₹2,999 (regular price)

Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores

Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores Offers: Worry-Free Earphone Loss Service

Get Redmi Buds 6 on Mi.com/in