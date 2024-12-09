Alongside the launch of Redmi Note 14 5G Series smartphones in India, Redmi expanded its audio lineup with its newest Redmi Buds 6 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds which pack premium features like dual drivers for the first time in the segment, up to 49dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 42 hours of music playback, and priced affordably at ₹2,999.

The Redmi Buds 6 is equipped with dual-driver units being the main highlight of the earbuds, combining a 12.4 mm titanium diaphragm and a 5.5 mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic driver. The dual-driver setup delivers immersive audio with enhanced clarity and depth.

In addition, the earbuds also offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), reducing ambient noise by up to 49 dB, which Xiaomi claims blocks 99.6% of environmental sounds. Additionally, the earbuds include dual-microphone AI ENC to minimize wind noise for clear calls, even in breezy conditions. In addition, the earbuds also feature 360° surround sound, three transparency modes, and HyperOS compatibility.

Other features include a dual-device connection for seamlessly switching between two devices without the hassle of re-pairing, an LED Flow Display for LED indicators on the front of the charging case, a Remote Camera Shutter for easy selfies or group shots, IP54 dust and splash resistance rating, and promises up to 42 hours of total playback (without ANC) when combined with the charging case. With ANC enabled, it lasts up to 26 hours while a quick 10-minute charge can provide up to 4 hours of playback.

The Redmi Buds 6 are available in Titan White, Ivy Green, and Spectre Black colors at an introductory price of ₹2,799 until 19th December 2024. The regular price of the earbuds is ₹2,999 and will go on sale starting 13th December 2024 on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. Xiaomi is offering a unique Lost Worry-Free service, allowing users to replace a lost earbud at half the price within two years.

