Xiaomi India has launched its Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank in India, alongside the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, Redmi Buds 6, and the Redmi Note 14 5G Series smartphones. The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh is a sleek and lightweight highly portable power bank with 4,900 mAh battery capacity and offers 20W fast charging priced at an introductory crowdfunding of ₹1,799 and with an exclusive early bird offer of ₹1,499 for the first 1,000 units.

The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh power bank comes in Space Grey color option and weighs just 93g measuring only 10mm thick making it compact enough to slip into your pocket or bag effortlessly. The power bank is equipped with a 4,900 mAh battery capacity and delivers up to 20W fast charging, compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The power bank also supports 18W fast recharging with its USB Type-C port enabling two-way charging and supports multiple charging protocols such as PD3.0, PPS, QC3.5, AFC, and FCP. The power bank can be fully charged in just 1 hour 32 minutes using a 33W charger and the included cable, and 1 hour 38 minutes using a 22.5W charger.

Xiaomi has integrated 12 layers of protection, ensuring safe usage by guarding against overcharging, overheating, and short circuits. The power bank includes a carry pouch for easy portability, making it perfect for travel or everyday use.

The Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank is available at an introductory crowdfunding price of ₹1,799 via mi.com, with an exclusive early bird offer of ₹1,499 for the first 1,000 units. Crowdfunding begins today i.e. 9th December 2024 on mi.com/in and the sales start on 13th December 2024 at 12 PM.

Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh Price In India, Availability, & Offers