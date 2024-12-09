Redmi India launched its three latest Redmi Note 14 5G Series smartphones today in India – the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G being the mid-model is priced at ₹24,999 while the Redmi Note 14 5G is the base one and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the top-end model under the same lineup. The announcement was made alongside the Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, and Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G.

Starting off with its design, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G sports a solid design with metallic frames and curved edges. The elder sibling, Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G doesn’t, although the front side uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both models.

Moving to the front side, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G comes with a stunning 6.67-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), and as much as 3,000 nits brightness making it one of the top-notch screens in the segment. You also get the IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

On the back, you can see a quad camera module which includes the primary 50 MP OIS camera using the Light Fusion 800 while the other two cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2 MP macro camera. The front side uses a 20 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The sides offer a USB Type-C port on the bottom alongside a dual 5G SIM tray, loudspeakers (stereo, one at the top), and a microphone. The top side includes an infrared sensor, another loudspeaker, and a microphone while the right side offers a power button and volume controls.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G (as well as the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G) comes in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (Leather Finish) color options, we got the Titan Black as you can see in the images. The Redmi Note 14 5G uses a leather design on its Phantom Purple color variant.

The key highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G include 120 Hz 12-bit curved OLED display with 3,000 nits brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, MediaTek Dimnensity 7300 Ultra SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 13,780 mm² graphite cooling, 5,500 mAh solid electrolyte battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, and 20 MP selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G also highlights its several AI features including AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Cutout – we will share more details of the AI features in the full review. It runs on HyperOS which is based on Android 14 and will receive 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹26,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and will be available from 13th December 2024 on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Offers include ₹1,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank cards, exchange bonus, or cashback via HBD Financial Services, and Jio benefits worth ₹11,000. More details will be shared soon in our full Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G review.