Xiaomi has officially launched its Sound Outdoor Speaker in India, promising an exceptional combination of powerful performance and portability. The new speaker, branded with the tagline ‘Big Speaker Energy’, features a robust 30W output, up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 dust and water-resistant design, ensuring an immersive sound experience.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker sports a compact yet durable body, the speaker weighs just 597g and comes in a Black finish accented with bold orange highlights. Its ‘Alive’ design allows for both vertical and horizontal placement, making it versatile for different setups. The package includes a rubber lanyard in vibrant Blue, Red, or Orange for added portability and a silicone anti-slip pad for stability.

With an IP67 rating, the Sound Outdoor Speaker is designed to withstand dust and water, capable of immersion in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. Its rugged construction makes it ideal for outdoor adventures or poolside parties. The speaker is powered by a 2,600 mAh battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playback at 50% volume. It supports 15W Type-C fast charging, taking about 2.5 hours for a full charge.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker has been fine-tuned for a balanced sound profile, delivering bold bass, crystal-clear vocals, and sharp treble. The advanced audio features include Dynamic Equilibrium which automatically balances frequency components for lifelike sound, Smart Volume Balancing which maintains clarity and adjusts audio levels across tracks, and Dynamic Woofer Extension which enhances bass by expanding the woofer’s range for deep, resonant tones.

Other features of the Bluetooth speaker include connectivity with two speakers, multi-speaker pairing up to 100 speakers for synchronized audio over large spaces, hands-free calling to answer calls with a single tap, and touch controls that allow easy navigation for music playback and volume adjustment.

The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker is priced at ₹3,999 but will be available at an introductory price of ₹3,499. It will be available from 13th December 2024 on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores.

