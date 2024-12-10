motorola India has introduced its latest addition to its popular moto g Series smartphone lineup – the moto g35 in India. The moto g35 5G is the company’s newest budget smartphone touted as the fastest 5G smartphone in its segment with support for 12 5G bands. The new smartphone, priced at ₹9,999, is aimed at redefining the budget 5G smartphone segment in India.

The key highlights of the moto g35 5G include 5G connectivity with 12 5G bands support, the segment’s best 120 Hz display with 1,000 nits brightness, a 50 MP Quad Pixel camera with 4K video recording, a first in its price range, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a premium Vegan Leather design with IP52 rating, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, UNISOC T760 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and more.

The moto g35 5G features a 6.72-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate with 1,000 nits brightness, HDR10, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone comes in a premium Vegan Leather design with IP52 dust and splash resistant protection and available in Leaf Green, Midnight Black, and Guava Red color options.

At its core, the moto g35 5G is powered by the UNISOC T760 octa-core SoC paired with 4 GB RAM + 4 GB additional virtual RAM via RAM expansion technology and 128 GB storage. It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging (20W charger in the box) and comes with Android 14 pre-installed with an assured upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates. motorola claims it is the fastest 5G phone in its segment featuring 12 5G bands.

On the camera’s front, the moto g35 5G uses a dual setup of 50 MP f/1.8 main camera with support for 4K video recording and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there’s a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calling. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and more.

The moto g35 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and will be available from 16th December 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail outlets.

