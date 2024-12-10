OnePlus has officially begun rolling out the OxygenOS 15 stable update, based on Android 15, for its OnePlus Pad tablet in India. This update follows last month’s OxygenOS 15 release for its OnePlus Pad 2, further expanding the availability of the latest software enhancements for OnePlus devices.

The update brings exciting AI-powered features, including AI Retouch for enhancing photos automatically and making editing a seamless process, and AI Notes for intelligent note-taking that optimizes organization and usability. These features aim to improve productivity and creativity, leveraging advanced AI integration to provide users with a smarter experience.

While the update has already started in India, OnePlus confirmed that users in North America and Europe can expect to receive it next week. The rollout ensures stability and efficiency during the update process. With a combination of AI features and Android 15 enhancements, the update aims to redefine the tablet experience for OnePlus users.

As is typical with major updates, the rollout is happening in batches. This phased approach minimizes potential issues and ensures a smooth transition for users. Additionally, OnePlus has assured users that a rollback option to OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14) will soon be made available for those preferring the earlier version.