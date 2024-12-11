Launched a couple of days ago, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is a mid-model among the three newest Redmi Note 14 5G Series smartphones priced at ₹24,999. While the Redmi Note 14 5G is the base model and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G is the top-end model, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G comes right in between under the same lineup. The launch coincides with the Redmi Buds 6, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, and Xiaomi Ultra Slim Power Bank 4900mAh.

Highlights and features of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G include 120 Hz 12-bit curved OLED display with 3,000 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, MediaTek Dimnensity 7300-Ultra SoC with up to 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 13,780 mm² graphite cooling, 5,500 mAh solid electrolyte battery with 45W fast charging, 50 MP Light Fusion 800 OIS main camera, 20 MP selfie camera, a bunch of AI features in HyperOS, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

On the design front, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G sports a solid design with metallic frames and curved edges. However, it does not have a premium back like the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, which sports a glass back. The elder sibling, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the back while the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G doesn’t, although the front side uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both models.

The front side offers a stunning curved design and bright display – the Note 14 Pro 5G comes with an impressive 6.67-inch curved OLED display bright enough for the segment with its 3,000 nits brightness making it one of the top-notch screens in its class. You also get the IP68 ratings for dust and water-resistant protection. Aside from this, you see an in-display fingerprint sensor, HydroTouch technology, and Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The display offers a 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), in-display-fingerprint scanner, along with features such as 1,920 Hz High-Frequency PWM dimming, 2,560 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3, 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio, and TÜV triple eye protection.

Like the Note 14 Pro+ 5G, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G also comes in Spectre Blue, Titan Black, and Phantom Purple (Leather Finish) color options, we got the Titan Black as you can see in the images. The Redmi Note 14 5G uses a leather design on its Phantom Purple color variant.

On the back, you can see a quad camera module which includes the primary 50 MP OIS camera using the Light Fusion 800 while the other two cameras include an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The front side uses a 20 MP selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The sides offer a USB Type-C port on the bottom alongside a dual 5G SIM tray, loudspeakers (stereo, one at the top), and a microphone. The top side includes an infrared sensor, another loudspeaker, and a microphone while the right side offers a power button and volume controls.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G runs on HyperOS 14 which is based on Android 14 with the 1st October 2024 security patch and will receive 3 Android OS updates and 4 years of security updates. The smartphone is still on Android 14 while a few smartphones have adopted the new Android 15 operating system, we expect to see the Android 15 update soon on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G.

The HyperOS 14 first appeared with the Xiaomi 14 Series and has now made its way to Redmi devices, replacing the MIUI interface traditionally used on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. The HyperOS 14 ensures the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G feels fast, intuitive, and connected, marking a significant step forward for Xiaomi’s user interface design.

What’s new here is the bunch of AI features, the The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G also highlights its several AI features including AI Smart Clip, AI Clear Capture, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Cutout while the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G comes with additional AI Subtitles, AI Live Interpreter, and AI Translation on top of all mentioned. These AI features empower users to explore their creative potential, and Xiaomi promises even more updates to unlock the full capabilities of what it calls ‘SuperAI’.

AI Smart Clip: Transforms your favorite photos into dynamic video clips with customizable templates and music.

Transforms your favorite photos into dynamic video clips with customizable templates and music. AI Cutout: Isolates subjects to create custom stickers or add creative backgrounds for enhanced personalization.

Isolates subjects to create custom stickers or add creative backgrounds for enhanced personalization. AI Sky: Transforms the sky’s colors in your photos to create stunning visual effects, perfect for dramatic edits.

Transforms the sky’s colors in your photos to create stunning visual effects, perfect for dramatic edits. AI Erase Pro: Removes unwanted elements from your photos with a single tap, ensuring picture-perfect results.

Removes unwanted elements from your photos with a single tap, ensuring picture-perfect results. AI Image Expansion: Expands scenes naturally to add more context to your shots, giving them a broader perspective.

The HyperOS 14 brings a host of improvements, including enhanced design elements, optimized performance, faster processing speeds, and better battery management. The user interface feels smoother, thanks to refined animations and an AI-powered gallery that intelligently organizes your photos. The OS also introduces updated icons, a fresh color palette, and HyperConnect, enabling seamless connectivity across Xiaomi devices.

As expected, the phone comes pre-loaded with popular apps such as Amazon, Facebook, WPS Office, LinkedIn, Agoda, Spotify, and Snapchat, alongside Xiaomi’s and Google’s utilities. Other bloatware includes casual games like Bubble Shooter Relaxing, Snake Zone.io and Block Puzzle Guardian, Tile Fun, Bubble Shooter And Friends, Dust Settle, Block Blast, Jewels Blast, and Word Trip can be removed to streamline the interface and keep it free from unnecessary clutter.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

At the heart of the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G lies the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC, designed to deliver a seamless balance of power and efficiency. Its octa-core CPU combines four high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5 GHz with four power-efficient Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2.0 GHz, ensuring lag-free multitasking and smooth operation.

Graphics are handled by the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, offering an impressive visual experience, whether gaming or streaming, combined with its top-notch curved 12-bit display and stereo speakers. The chipset also features the MediaTek APU 655, enhancing AI-driven functionalities for smarter and faster performance. The 5G multi-mode modem enables download speeds up to 3.27 Gbps, in addition to the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable wireless connections.

The Dimensity 7300-Ultra achieves 25% greater power efficiency compared to its predecessor, making the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G a powerhouse in its segment. The chipset also offers a 35% boost in GPU performance while slashing power consumption by 46%. Compared to the CPU competition, you can expect a performance similar to Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2.

The only thing that is of concern is the LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage when compared to the smartphones with higher LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 types (which you may find under ₹30,000 budget). The smartphone offers 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM with two storage options – 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage or 256 UFS 2.2 storage.

Cameras

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G features a versatile triple-camera system designed to deliver impressive photography and videography. You get a 50 MP main camera equipped with the Light Fusion 800 sensor and OIS support, plus an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. The front side offers a 20 MP selfie camera ideal for crisp selfies, social media sharing, and video calls. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30/24 fps.

The 50 MP camera with Light Fusion 800 sensor ensures excellent detail and clarity paired with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) to minimize the shakes and deliver sharp and great quality photos. The image quality is impressive, the camera performs well and is reliable for this segment. The 8 MP ultra-wide-angle also offers great results, check out the samples we have attached below.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G combines hardware excellence with software enhancements, thanks to the HyperOS. With AI-driven optimizations and advanced camera tools, users can explore features like AI Image Expansion which extends your photo’s frame naturally to add more context, Magic Eraser Pro to remove unwanted objects or elements from your shots with ease, AI Bokeh to achieve stunning portrait effects with natural background blur, and Magic Cutout to isolate subjects effortlessly to create unique edits.

The camera app on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is packed with modes and tools such as – Portrait mode with beautify and depth control, 50 MP mode, Dual video, Long exposure, Pro mode, Night mode, Documents, Panorama, Time-lapse, Filters, HDR, AI Watermark, and more.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is equipped with a larger 5,500 mAh battery compared to the conventional 5,000 mAh battery you see on many smartphones while the smartphone supports 45W fast charging. The phone lasts around 1.34 days and can last up to 2 days depending on your usage. The predecessor i.e. Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G came with 67W charging support (for a 5,100 mAh battery) which helped charge the device up to 100% in about 44 minutes and 50% in 17 minutes. However, the charging power on the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G degraded to 45W, and we believe a 67W charger would be a good fit for this segment.

Verdict – Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Review

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G stands out as an all-rounder in the midrange smartphone segment, offering a compelling mix of performance, and features. We liked its stunning and bright 12-bit 3D curved 1.5K display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 protection ensuring a premium viewing experience and durability. The smartphone also impresses with its smooth performance, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, and delivers great camera results thanks to its 50 MP LYT600 primary sensor and the ultra-wide-angle lens. Aside from these, the HyperOS with AI features further elevates the user experience. For those looking for a smartphone with incredible display quality, smooth performance, and reliable cameras with AI features, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is a worthy contender for this segment and is recommended.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The price for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G starts at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model, and ₹26,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model, and will be available from 13th December 2024 on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, and Xiaomi retail stores. Offers include ₹1,000 instant cashback with ICICI Bank cards, exchange bonus, or cashback via HBD Financial Services, and Jio benefits worth ₹11,000. More details will be shared soon in our full Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G review.