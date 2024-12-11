realme India is gearing up to introduce the realme 14x 5G in India on 18th December marking the latest addition to its realme 14 Series 5G. The launch comes just ahead of the realme 14 Pro Series 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

realme India posted on X starting, “A killer combo of power and durability! Say hello to India’s First IP69 under 15K. Are you ready for the #Dumdaar5GKiller with #realme14x5G? Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM. Know more: https://bit.ly/4gvi001 https://bit.ly/3D94jVY”.

Another post says, “Prepare to dazzle with the perfect combination of sleek design, robust build, and diamond-inspired brilliance. The #realme14x5G is coming soon to set new standards.” The company also highlights its toughness by saying, “Cracks? Splashes? No chance! Say goodbye to fragile phones and hello to the OG of toughness. With unmatched durability and waterproof design, #realme14x5G is built to survive every adventure.”

A killer combo of power and durability! Say hello to India’s First IP69 under 15K. Are you ready for the #Dumdaar5GKiller with #realme14x5G?

Launch & Sale on 18th Dec, 12 PM. Know more: https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/3CnCKFno2j — realme (@realmeIndia) December 11, 2024

Prepare to dazzle with the perfect combination of sleek design, robust build, and diamond-inspired brilliance. The #realme14x5G is coming soon to set new standards. Know more: https://t.co/9LHPpphjlbhttps://t.co/harpyyPzPW pic.twitter.com/WExEqczDZJ — realme (@realmeIndia) December 10, 2024

The upcoming realme 14x 5G will sport an IP69 rating – the highest level of dust and water resistance, making it the first smartphone in India under ₹15,000. Earlier models in the lineup including realme 12x 5G came with IP54 ratings, indicating a significant upgrade in durability. The smartphone’s design is another highlight, inspired by the tough beauty of diamonds. Its reflective back panel mimics the brilliance of crystals and gems, offering a striking aesthetic when viewed under sunlight.

While realme has kept most of the specifications under wraps, hints suggest that the realme 14x 5G may share similarities with the realme V60 Pro, which launched in China recently. The realme V60 Pro features include a 6.67-inch HD+ 120 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 50 MP main camera, 8 MP selfie camera, military-grade drop resistance, and a large 5,600 mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

The realme 14x 5G will be available starting from 18th December 2024 under ₹15,000. Stay tuned for more updates on the realme 14x 5G as the launch approaches!

More About realme 14x 5G on realme.com/in

More About realme 14x 5G on Flipkart.com