vivo has launched its vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro smartphones in India under its top-of-the-line vivo X200 Series, following last month’s release of the X200 Series in Malaysia. These two devices are poised to bring cutting-edge technology and premium features to the flagship segment. key highlights include 120 Hz 1.5K 3D curved LTPS AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, India’s first 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera (X200 Pro), vivo V3+ chip, Armor Glass IP68 + IP69 design, up to 6,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 30W wireless charging, up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, AI features, and more.

The vivo X200 and X200 Pro sport high-end displays – a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz LTPS AMOLED screen for the X200 and a larger 6.78-inch 1.5K 120 Hz LTPO AMOLED display with 8T technology for the X200 Pro, with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. They also have IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and are available in two color options: Titanium Grey and Cosmos Black for the X200 Pro and Titanium Grey and Natural Green for the X200.

Both models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage for top-notch performance, and support 90W fast charging. The X200 packs a 5,800 mAh battery while the X200 Pro packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 30W wireless charging. Both run on the new Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 promising a modern and fluid software experience.

The vivo X200 and X200 Pro are packed with advanced camera systems co-developed with Carl ZIESS. Both are equipped with a 50 MP f/1.57 main camera with a Sony LYT-818 sensor sized at 1/1.28-inch with VCS 3.0, T* coating, and OIS support. They also share the same 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide cameras utilizing the Samsung JN1 sensor sized at 1/1.27-inch.

The vivo X200 Pro equips a 200 MP f/2.67 telemacro periscope OIS camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor sized at 1/1.4-inch featuring Zeiss APO for enhanced image clarity, even at high magnifications. The camera offers 3.7x optical zoom and up to 20x magnification in telephoto macro mode. The X200, on the other hand, uses a 50 MP f/2.57 telemacro OIS camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor sized at 1/1.95-inch with 3x optical zoom.

The camera supports 4K HDR cinematic portrait recording and 4K slow-motion at 120 fps powered by vivo’s V3+ chip. Both phones also include a 32 MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Other features include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner.

The vivo X200 is priced at ₹65,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹71,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The vivo X200 Pro is priced at ₹94,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphones will be available from today i.e. 19th December 2024 on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

