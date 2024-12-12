vivo recently launched its two flagship smartphones – vivo X200 and vivo X200 Pro smartphones in India. The X200, which is the base model in the vivo X200 Series, comes with features like a 120 Hz 1.5K 3D curved LTPS AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, advanced camera system co-developed with Carl ZIESS, Armor Glass IP68 + IP69 design, up to 5,800 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, AI features, and more. Here’s our opinion of the newly launched smartphone in our vivo X200 review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The vivo X200 brings a premium design and exceptional build quality, catering to users who value aesthetics and durability in a flagship smartphone. Available in two stunning color options – Titanium Grey and Natural Green, the X200 flaunts a sleek matte-finish glass-back design with a stunning AMOLED screen. In addition, the IP68 + IP69 ratings provide superior dust and water resistance – perfect for durability in all conditions.

The vivo X200 features a sleek and ergonomic design with well-rounded edges and a polished finish, ensuring a comfortable grip in hand. The attention to detail is apparent in its minimalistic yet sophisticated appearance, giving the device a premium feel. The rear panel is a smooth glass matte finish and is elegant for a seamless, high-quality look.

On the front, the vivo X200 boasts a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate ensuring vibrant visuals, excellent clarity, and a premium viewing experience. The high-resolution panel ensures sharp details, vibrant colors, and impressive clarity for everything from streaming videos to gaming. The screen impresses with a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, making it one of the brightest displays in its class. The screen offers in-display fingerprint scanning for a seamless unlocking experience.

At the sides, you’ll find the power button and volume controls, the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, a dual-SIM tray, stereo speakers, and a microphone. The top features an additional microphone and speaker, ensuring immersive stereo sound output for an elevated audio experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The vivo X200 runs on the newest Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, delivering a refined and intuitive software experience designed to enhance user productivity. As the newest iteration of vivo’s custom Android skin, Funtouch OS 15 introduces a host of improvements over its predecessors, offering a blend of aesthetic refinements and performance optimizations.

One of the most notable features of Funtouch OS 15 on the vivo X200 is its clean and streamlined design, making it feel modern, fluid, and easy to navigate. The interface feels lightweight and responsive, offering smooth transitions and interactions. The 120 Hz refresh rate ensures that every swipe, tap, and scroll is fluid and smooth, providing a visually satisfying experience. This is especially noticeable while browsing, gaming, or multitasking, where the responsive touch controls elevate the user experience.

Funtouch OS 15 focuses on delivering an exceptionally smooth experience for users. vivo’s Priority Scheduling model allows for 15% faster app launches by prioritizing tasks in the foreground. The new Memory Enhancement Technology, which leverages an optimized zRAM compression algorithm, boosts compression speeds by 40%, improving multitasking capabilities. Additionally, the OS reduces GPU memory consumption for background apps, ensuring more efficient system performance.

The updated user interface includes vivo’s Origin Animation for more natural and intuitive interactions. The Lightning-Speed Engine helps with faster app launches, while Aqua Dynamic Effect brings a visually appealing touch to system operations. Over 700 touch scenarios have been fine-tuned for a more ergonomic experience.

Funtouch OS 15 offers a wide range of customization options, allowing users to express their unique style. With more than 3,800 redesigned elements, including new colors, fonts, icons, and illustrations, users can create a minimalist and clean look. The system also offers nine new themes, along with various wallpaper options (Static, Immersive, and Video). Users can further personalize their experience with new fingerprint recognition animations, customizable app icon styles, and adjustable icon shapes and sizes.

AI Image Lab uses advanced AI to enhance photo quality and remove shadows from document scans. For mobile gamers, Ultra Game Mode introduces a sidebar with performance tools and game settings, along with a Game Small Window feature that allows access to social apps without leaving the game.

While the vivo X200 comes with a few pre-installed apps – such as social media apps and productivity tools – vivo has kept the bloatware to a minimum. The apps, including Snapchat, Myntra, LinkedIn, Facebook, Netflix, and PhonePe, are useful and can be uninstalled if they’re not needed. This results in a cleaner, more optimized device without the overwhelming presence of unwanted apps.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Under the hood lies the high-end 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, a flagship chipset built to deliver exceptional performance and efficiency. The Dimensity 9400 ensures seamless multitasking, blazing-fast speeds, and an ultra-smooth user experience, whether it’s gaming, streaming, or tackling intensive workloads.

The Dimensity 9400 comes with top-notch CPU configuration featuring a 1 + 3 + 4 core setup – 1x Cortex-X925 core clocked at up to 3.62 GHz for high-performance, 3x Cortex-X4 performance cores running at 3.25 GHz, and 4x Cortex-A720 cores at 2 GHz for power efficiency. The chipset is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, and Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 GPU.

The Dimensity 9400 delivers benchmark-topping performance, achieving over 7,500 points (multi-core), 2,500 points (single-core), and over 20,000 points (GPU) in Geekbench tests. This makes it faster than the Dimensity 9300 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The Mali-G925 Immortalis MP12 GPU delivers amazing graphical performance, offering high frame rates, vivid visuals, and an immersive experience. Whether it’s playing demanding titles or editing high-resolution videos, the vivo X200 handles it all without breaking a sweat.

Cameras

The vivo X200 sets a new standard in smartphone photography with its advanced camera system co-developed with Carl Zeiss, promising exceptional image quality and versatility for photography enthusiasts. The upper-end sibling, the vivo X200 Pro uses India’s first 200 MP ZEISS APO telephoto camera, which is an f/2.67 telemacro periscope OIS camera with a Samsung HP9 sensor sized at 1/1.4-inch, 3.7x optical zoom, and up to 20x magnification in telephoto macro mode.

At the heart of the camera setup is a 50 MP f/1.57 main camera featuring the Sony LYT-818 sensor (1/1.28-inch) with VCS 3.0 technology, Zeiss T coating*, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). This powerful combination ensures outstanding clarity, reduced glare, and stunning details, even in challenging low-light conditions. The primary sensor’s larger size allows for better light capture, making it a reliable choice for both daytime and nighttime photography.

Adding to the main sensor is a 50 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide camera equipped with the Samsung JN1 sensor (1/1.27-inch), providing impressive wide-angle shots without sacrificing quality. Whether you’re capturing vast landscapes or group photos, the ultra-wide lens delivers sharp results with consistent color accuracy.

For telephoto enthusiasts, the vivo X200 includes a 50 MP f/2.57 telemacro OIS camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor (1/1.95-inch), offering 3x optical zoom. This lens enables you to zoom into distant subjects with minimal loss of detail while also supporting macro photography for up-close shots with rich textures and precision. We took some shots in 3x zoom and over 10x, 20x and up to 100x zoom to see the details and clarity. Check out the camera samples attached below.

For selfies and video calls, the 32 MP f/2.0 front camera ensures vibrant, detailed shots with sharp focus and natural skin tones. On the video front, the vivo X200 offers support for 4K HDR cinematic portrait recording and 4K slow-motion videos at 120 fps, powered by the vivo V3+ imaging chip. These features bring out professional-grade video quality, perfect for content creators and videographers looking to capture stunning visuals with depth and clarity.

Additionally, vivo’s camera software includes a variety of AI-powered features, like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase, which further elevate the photography experience. Users can also explore creative modes like Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, and more to suit every photography scenario.

vivo X200 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The vivo X200 takes battery performance up a notch, packing an even larger 5,800 mAh battery – an upgrade over the standard 5,000 mAh batteries we typically see. Despite the larger capacity, vivo has managed to maintain a sleek design (7.99 mm), ensuring it remains portable and comfortable to hold. This is a Li-ion battery with 3rd-Gen Silicon anode and semi-solid state technology.

When it comes to charging, the 90W fast charging does the best, getting the device powered up in no time. You can expect the vivo X200 to juice up to 100% in under 45 minutes. The device offers about 17.7 hours of continuous video playback and about 9 hours of gaming on full charge. The vivo X200 delivers exceptional battery life, easily lasting up to 2 days on a single charge depending on your usage.

Verdict – vivo X200 Review

The vivo X200 positions itself as a strong contender in the premium smartphone market, offering a powerful combination of top-notch performance, stunning display, advanced cameras, and solid battery life. With the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM paired with 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, the X200 delivers smooth multitasking, blazing-fast performance, and reliability for power users. The 5,800 mAh battery offers excellent endurance paired with 90W fast charging.

It flaunts a sleek matte-finish glass-back design with a stunning 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display ensuring vibrant visuals, excellent clarity, and a premium viewing experience, while the IP68 + IP69 ratings provide superior dust and water resistance – perfect for durability in all conditions. On the camera’s front, this is where the vivo X200 shines out – the 50 MP main camera with Sony LYT-818 sensor and 3x telemacro zoom capabilities promise exceptional versatility, detail, and low-light performance. The Zeiss co-developed optics enhances cinematic 4K HDR video recording and delivers impressive portrait shots. Combined with the new Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, the vivo X200 delivers a fluid and modern software experience, keeping users ahead of the curve.

Overall, the vivo X200 is a stellar all-around flagship in terms of performance, photography, display, and battery life, making it an ideal choice for users who demand top-notch features and reliability in the premium segment (above ₹60,000).

vivo X200 – Where To Buy

The vivo X200 is priced at ₹65,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and ₹71,999 for its 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant. The smartphones will be available from 19th December 2024 on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

Price (X200): ₹65,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹71,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹65,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹71,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 19th December 2024 on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores

19th December 2024 on vivo India eStore, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores Offers: 10% instant cashback with select banking partners or up to 10% V-Upgrade Exchange bonus, free 1-year additional extended warranty and up to 70% assured cashback at ₹749, Jio users can get access to 10 OTT Apps for 6 months

Get vivo X200 on vivo.com/in

Get vivo X200 Pro on vivo.com/in