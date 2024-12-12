Nothing has officially rolled out the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta, based on Android 15, for its budget-friendly CMF Phone 1. The rollout follows the earlier updates for the Nothing Phone (2a) and the Nothing Phone (2). Nothing has also confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will receive the Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 beta update in December 2024.

How to get Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta update

To install the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta on your CMF Phone 1, follow these steps:

Ensure your device is running Nothing OS version 2.6. Check for the following build numbers – Tetris-U2.6-241021-2030 or Tetris-U2.6-241125-2107.

Download the provided APK from the official source and install it on your phone.

Go to Settings -> System -> Update to Beta version .

. Tap Check for new version and follow the prompts to begin the update process.

As this is a beta version, users may encounter software bugs or performance issues. It’s highly recommended to back up all personal data before proceeding, as the update may require a factory reset. Please note that currently, no rollback is available for CMF Phone 1 meaning you will not be able to return to stable builds. Nothing is planning to release a rollback package at a later date.