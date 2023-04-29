OnePlus announced its Android tablet for the first time globally back in February alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro and was set to launch at the end of April 2023. After much waiting, the OnePlus Tab is finally here, OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet with the World’s first 7:5 aspect ratio screen sized 11.6-inch. Some of the key features of the OnePlus Pad include a huge 11.6-inch 2.8K screen with 144 Hz refresh rate, a whopping 9,510 mAh battery, ultra-slim 6.54 mm curved design, a 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and is powered by the flagship chip Dimensity 9000 laced with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM. Know more about the tablet in our OnePlus Pad review.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the OnePlus Pad, as you can see, has a stunning 6.54 mm slim design with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a CNC aluminum unibody weighing about 552 grams. It uses a unibody design with curved edges and rounded corners which makes it easier to hold. This is one of the slimmest designs you will ever see on an Android tablet.

As it’s a flagship tablet, it offers a solid and highly premium design in the tablet category and competes with Samsung’s and Apple’s counterparts. The OnePlus Pad is available in the Halo Green color variant. The tablet also has two additional accessories to offer – OnePlus Stylo, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is a folio case with a keyboard.

Speaking of its large display it’s an 11.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 7:5 and a resolution of 2.8K (2800 x 2000 pixels). Other display features include a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness with 2,048 levels of brightness adjustment. For the display quality, this is a high-performance IPS screen that offers decent brightness and clarity and of course a higher 2.8K resolution.

Moving to the sides of the tablet, it offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently determines the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound. The speakers are aided by Dolby Atmos which makes the audio performance quite superior with its quad speakers. This overall improves the multimedia experience with Dolby Atmos quad speakers paired with Dolby Vision HDR tech.

The right side has two loudspeakers, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone whereas the left side has two more loudspeakers making it quad, and a power key. The top side has two separate volume keys, a microphone, and a OnePlus Stylo placeholder. The bottom side has connector pins for OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, and that’s all.

You don’t get SIM support, so you won’t be able to use the 4G/5G on the tablet via SIM cards, but rather use a Wi-Fi connection, it comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant. Sadly the OnePlus Pad doesn’t have any SIM variants, if you are looking for a tablet with SIM connectivity, you might want to look at other tablet options that offer SIM connectivity.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Pad runs on the Android 13 out-of-the-box with the new OxygenOS 13.1 interface. The Android security patch is dated 5th March 2023. OnePlus hasn’t said anything about the updates during the launch, but according to their track record on smartphones, you can at least expect 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates.

The OxygenOS 13 is OnePlus’ latest customized user interface and has loads of features on top of all the native Android 13 perks. The OxygenOS 13.1 is the new version of the UI and it offers a refreshing UI experience on the OnePlus Tab with a re-designed Home Screen, icon packs and customizations, display enhancements, Privacy and Security features, and more. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces you can get, you get a host of features and customizations, and it’s also free from bloatware which is unlike most Android interfaces out there.

The Android for tablets is slightly different from what you see on smartphones, for instance, the homescreen which you see in portrait view can actually be changed to landscape view. The interface has been customized for the tablet experience. Unlike smartphones, the Settings page is divided into two sections, the left side which holds all the Settings while the right has the appropriate menu settings.

The 144 Hz refresh rate is fast, everything on the tab feels like butter when you interact, and delivers a very blissful experience on a larger screen. No bloatware is found on the tablet, OnePlus remains at the top in terms of a bloatware-free experience. You can check the pre-installed apps screenshot which has a couple of apps like WPS Office, and Netflix which might be essential for many users but can be removed if not required.

The tablet supports two accessories, a stylus, and a keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a magnetic stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness while the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard is a folio case with a keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is used for writing, making quick notes, sketching, etc on the large screen. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard gives you the freedom to type on a physical keyboard providing a smooth typing experience and smooth gestures on a large touchpad.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

OnePlus Pad is the first Android tablet in the country to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC which is a flagship chip from MediaTek. The OnePlus Pad is a flagship-grade tablet with high-end specs, it is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core flagship SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC is a high-end fast SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process and equips octa-core CPUs clocked up to 3.05 GHz. The CPU setup consists of a 1 + 3 + 4 cores configuration (Cortex-X2 + Cortex-A710 + Cortex-A510). The SoC includes one Cortex-X2 high-performance core clocked at 3.05 GHz, three Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.85 GHz, and six Cortex-A510 power-efficient cores clocked at 1.8 GHz.

The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant. The RAM is an LPDDR5x type while the storage is a UFS 3.1 type on the phone. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹37,999 and the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at ₹39,999.

The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card while the tablet offers RAM expansion tech up to 12 GB, the RAM can be expanded from 4 GB up to 12 GB via its Extended RAM feature, we got a 12 GB variant which enables us to expand the RAM till 12 GB as you can see in the about section of the device making a total of 24 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

For the performance of the chip, as we can see this is a flagship-grade CPU and it competes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. According to our benchmark tests, it surpasses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it’s slightly better in performance, it’s likely to give close competition to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This is one of the most powerful SoCs from MediaTek and is categorized in the high-end CPU segment.

The ARM Mali-G710 MC10 is a high-end GPU with 10 of the 16 possible cores and offers top-notch GPU performance. You can play almost all the games with the highest possible graphics without any lags. It competes with the Adreno 730 GPU found on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Cameras

The OnePlus Pad carries a single 13 MP rear camera with EIS support, 4K video recording (30fps), and LED flash while the front side has an 8 MP selfie shooter for video calling and selfie needs and records videos up to 1080p at 30fps.

Cameras on the tablet are just mainstream, so you can’t compare them to a smartphone camera. There’s nothing much to talk about its camera, you can play with a few modes like Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, Night mode, and Pano mode, but the good part is that it records 4K videos which is a plus.

The selfie camera is decent, it can be useful for video calls, meetings, as well as some selfies in well-lit conditions. The cameras perform well in daylight, the overall image quality is reasonable for a tablet, take a look at these camera samples we took from the OnePlus Pad.

OnePlus Pad Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Pad comes with a whopping 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. For tablets, the battery capacity is usually higher than that of smartphones due to the large form factor, larger displays, and higher power needs. The 9,510 mAh battery should provide a long-lasting battery life, you can expect more than 12 hours of video playback (equivalent to 6 – 8 movies) which is great. OnePlus India says the OnePlus Pad can last up to 1 month on standby.

About its charging, the OnePlus Pad supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, the one we have seen on the OnePlus smartphones, and believe me, this charger is really fast when it comes to charging. The OnePlus Pad can be fully charged up to 100% in 60 minutes via its 67W SuperVOOC fast charger, do note that the battery capacity is almost doubled compared to the smartphones, so the charging here is quick for its battery size, especially in the tablet category.

Verdict – OnePlus Pad Review

OnePlus entered the Android tablet segment with the OnePlus Pad having the best-in-class specifications and features and, no doubt, the OnePlus Pad is a flagship-grade tablet that offers superior performance (Dimensity 9000 & 12 GB RAM). The only thing we are concerned about is the LTE or 5G variant which we haven’t seen from the company.

The OnePlus Pad looks pretty appealing with its slim form factor, it offers a premium and solid design. The large 11.6-inch 2.8K screen is gorgeous, it offers an enormous viewing experience paired with its quad Dolby stereo speakers which do sound impressive. The display performs smoothly with a 144 Hz refresh rate and offers good viewing angles.

In addition, the OnePlus Pad equips a huge 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and comes with all those OxygenOS 13.1 perks for tablets. On top of it, it has a magnetic keyboard and stylus support that can be used for various activities such as note-making, designing, sketching, drawing illustrations, and even navigating through the interface. Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a great 11-inch performance Android tablet under ₹40,000 price segment and is extremely recommended.

OnePlus Pad – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Pad with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹37,999 and ₹39,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting from 28th April 2023 at 12 PM and will go on sale on 2nd May 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores.

OnePlus Pad Offers

The OnePlus Pad offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI starting from ₹3,166 per month, a free Folio case worth ₹1,499 on pre-orders, an additional discount of ₹5,000 or ₹3,000 on exchange under OnePlus Xchange Program, an additional discount of ₹2,000 discount Red Cable Club benefits (offer valid for a limited period of time).

