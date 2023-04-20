OnePlus entered the Android tablet segment and announced its first-ever tablet OnePlus Pad globally back in February and the company started taking pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad. Now OnePlus India has confirmed that the OnePlus Pad price in India will be revealed on 25th April along with the global launch.

The OnePlus Pad features an 11.6-inch 2.8K screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 6.5 mm ultra-slim design, a large 9,510 mAh battery, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 with up to 12 GB RAM. The tablet has already been announced alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro.

OnePlus Pad Price In India

The OnePlus Pad price in India will be revealed on 25th April 2023. The OnePlus Pad will be sold in India on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and offline stores. The pre-orders will start soon, the offers are yet to be announced.

According to some rumors, the OnePlus Pad price in India should be ₹37,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The rumors also confirmed that the tablet will be sold from 28th April with a limited discount of ₹2,000. However, the official OnePlus Pad price in India should be revealed soon on the 25th of April, so let’s just wait for it.

Price: TBA – 25th April 2023 (confirmed)

TBA – 25th April 2023 (confirmed) Availability: In April 2023

In April 2023 Offers: TBA

About OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet with the World’s first 7:5 aspect ratio screen sized 11.6-inch with an IPS LCD panel, a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels (2.8K), and a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz). Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, and 2048 levels of brightness adjustment.

OnePlus Pad also comes with two additional accessories – OnePlus Stylo, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case with a keyboard.

The OnePlus Pad has a stunning 6.54 mm slim design with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a CNC aluminum unibody weighing about 552 grams. The OnePlus Pad comes in a Halo Green color variant. The tablet offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology and Dolby Atmos. The cameras include 13 MP on the back and 8 MP on the front. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant.

OnePlus Pad is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The tablet comes in two variants i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The OnePlus Pad comes with a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support charging up to 100% in 60 minutes.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment

11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment Software: OxygenOS 13.1, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13.1, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics

Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: 13 MP single camera, EIS, up to 4K video recording (30 fps), LED flash

13 MP single camera, EIS, up to 4K video recording (30 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: N/A (Wi-Fi only)

N/A (Wi-Fi only) Battery & Charging: 9,510 mAh battery (36.99 Wh), 67W SuperVOOC fast charging

9,510 mAh battery (36.99 Wh), 67W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Halo Green

