After much waiting, the OnePlus Tab is finally here, OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet and we just got our hands-on with the OnePlus Pad. The key features of the OnePlus Pad include a huge 11.6-inch 2.8K screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio and a 144 Hz refresh rate, a whopping 9,510 mAh battery, ultra-slim 6.54 mm curved design, a 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and is powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC laced with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment

Software: OxygenOS 13.1, Android 13 operating system

CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510)

GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics

Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: 13 MP single camera, EIS, up to 4K video recording (30 fps), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Others: Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Cellular: N/A (Wi-Fi only)

Battery & Charging: 9,510 mAh battery (36.99 Wh), 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 60 minutes

Colors: Halo Green

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

Availability: 28th April 2023 pre-order at 12 PM, 2nd May 2023 sale on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores

Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI starting from ₹3,166 per month, a free Folio case worth ₹1,499 on pre-orders, an additional discount of ₹5,000 or ₹3,000 on exchange under OnePlus Xchange Program, an additional discount of ₹2,000 discount Red Cable Club benefits (offer valid for a limited period of time)

OnePlus announced its Android tablet for the first time globally back in February alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro and was set to launch at the end of April 2023. The OnePlus Pad is now available for pre-order in India starting at a price of ₹37,999 along with exciting offers. OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet with the World’s first 7:5 aspect ratio screen sized 11.6-inch.

About the design of the OnePlus Pad, you can see it has a stunning 6.54 mm slim design with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a CNC aluminum unibody weighing about 552 grams. This is one of the slimmest designs you will ever see on an Android tablet. The overall design feels solid and highly premium in the tablet category and competes with Samsung’s and Apple’s counterparts. The OnePlus Pad comes in a Halo Green color variant.

OnePlus Pad also comes with two additional accessories – OnePlus Stylo, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case with a keyboard.

The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. Cameras include 13 MP on the rear side and 8 MP on the front side, we will check on its software interface, and camera quality in our full OnePlus Pad review soon.

Moving to its large display, it’s an 11.6-inch IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 7:5 and a resolution of 2.8K (2800 x 2000 pixels). Other display features include a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness with 2,048 levels of brightness adjustment. For the display quality, this is a high-performance IPS screen that offers decent brightness and clarity and of course a higher 2.8K resolution.

Moving to the sides of the tablet, it offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound. The speakers are aided by Dolby Atmos. This overall improves the multimedia experience with Dolby Atmos quad speakers and Dolby Vision HDR tech.

You don’t get SIM support, so you won’t be able to use the 4G/5G on the tablet via SIM cards, but rather use a Wi-Fi connection, it comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant. The right side has two loudspeakers, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone whereas the left side has two more loudspeakers making it quad, and a power key. The top side has two separate volume keys, a microphone, and a OnePlus Stylo placeholder. The bottom side has connector pins for OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard, and that’s all.

Now talking about its hardware specifications, this tablet offers high-end specs, this is a flagship-grade tablet that is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core flagship SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. We will share more details on its performance, benchmarks, and gaming in our review soon.

The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant. The OnePlus Pad with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at ₹37,999 and ₹39,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a whopping 9,510 mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. For tablets, the battery capacity is usually higher than that of smartphones due to the large form factor, larger displays, and higher power needs. As per OnePlus India, the tablet offers 12.4 hours of video playback and lasts up to 1 month on standby, and can be fully charged up to 100% in 60 minutes via its 67W SuperVOOC fast charger.

Early Verdict – OnePlus Pad Review

OnePlus started off and forayed into the Android tablet segment with its best specifications and features, OnePlus Pad is, no doubt, a flagship-grade tablet and offers superior performance on paper. In our initial impressions, the OnePlus Pad looks attractive, it offers an ultra-slim, premium, and solid metallic design and comes with a large 11.6-inch large screen with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate. In addition to these, features that we liked are its 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, quad stereo speakers, plenty of RAM & storage, and the perks from OxygenOS 13 on top of Android 13. We will share more details in our full OnePlus Pad review, stay tuned.

OnePlus Pad Availability & Offers

The OnePlus Pad is available for pre-order starting from 28th April 2023 at 12 PM and will go on sale on 2nd May 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores. OnePlus Pad offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI starting from ₹3,166 per month, a free Folio case worth ₹1,499 on pre-orders, an additional discount of ₹5,000 or ₹3,000 on exchange under OnePlus Xchange Program, an additional discount of ₹2,000 discount Red Cable Club benefits (offer valid for a limited period of time).

