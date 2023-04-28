Back in February, OnePlus announced its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad alongside the OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Featuring Keyboard 81 Pro which was set to launch at the end of April 2023. The OnePlus Pad price has been announced on 25th April and is now available for pre-order in India starting at a price of ₹37,999 along with launch offers in India.

The key features of the OnePlus Pad include an 11.6-inch 2.8K screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a whopping 9,510 mAh battery, 6.5 mm ultra-slim design, 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, and flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

OnePlus Pad is the company’s first Android tablet with the World’s first 7:5 aspect ratio screen sized 11.6-inch with an IPS LCD panel, a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels (2.8K), and a smooth 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz). Other display features include a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, and 2048 levels of brightness adjustment.

The OnePlus Pad has a stunning 6.54 mm slim design with a 2.5D curved glass screen and a CNC aluminum unibody weighing about 552 grams. The OnePlus Pad comes in a Halo Green color variant. Cameras include 13 MP on the rear side and 8 MP on the front side.

The tablet offers quad speakers with Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound. The speakers are aided by Dolby Atmos.

Moving to the hardware specifications, the OnePlus Pad is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core flagship SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510 CPU) and Mali-G710 MC10 GPU. The tablet comes in two RAM and storage variants i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the base variant and 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage as the top variant.

The OnePlus Pad comes with a whopping 9,510 mAh battery that offers 12.4 hours of video playback and lasts up to 1 month on standby according to OnePlus India. It supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging that can fully charge the tablet 100% in 60 minutes. The tablet runs on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It comes in a Wi-Fi-only variant.

OnePlus Pad also comes with two additional accessories – OnePlus Stylo, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard. The OnePlus Stylo is a stylus with a 2 ms ultra-low delay for millisecond-level responsiveness and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case with a keyboard.

OnePlus Pad Specifications

Display: 11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment

11.6-inch IPS LCD display, 2800 x 2000 pixels resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 7:5 aspect ratio, 88% screen-to-body ratio, Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, 1,400:1 contrast ratio, 2048 levels brightness adjustment Software: OxygenOS 13.1, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13.1, Android 13 operating system CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (ARM Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, Cortex-A510) GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics

Mali-G710 MC10 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: 13 MP single camera, EIS, up to 4K video recording (30 fps), LED flash

13 MP single camera, EIS, up to 4K video recording (30 fps), LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: N/A (Wi-Fi only)

N/A (Wi-Fi only) Battery & Charging: 9,510 mAh battery (36.99 Wh), 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 60 minutes

9,510 mAh battery (36.99 Wh), 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, 100% in 60 minutes Colors: Halo Green

The price for the OnePlus Pad with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is ₹37,999 and the price for OnePlus Pad with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹39,999. The OnePlus Pad will be available for sale on 2nd May 2023 on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores. Pre-orders start from 28th April 2023 at 12 PM.

OnePlus Pad launch offers include a flat ₹2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI starting from ₹3,166 per month, a free Folio case worth ₹1,499 on pre-orders, an additional discount of ₹5,000 or ₹3,000 on exchange under OnePlus Xchange Program, an additional discount of ₹2,000 discount Red Cable Club benefits (offer valid for a limited period of time).

OnePlus Pad Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage)

₹37,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage) Availability: 28th April 2023 pre-order at 12 PM, 2nd May 2023 sale on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores

28th April 2023 pre-order at 12 PM, 2nd May 2023 sale on Amazon India, Flipkart, OnePlus online store, and offline stores including OnePlus Experience stores, select Reliance, and Croma stores Offers: Flat ₹2,000 instant discount via ICICI bank cards, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI starting from ₹3,166 per month, a free Folio case worth ₹1,499 on pre-orders, an additional discount of ₹5,000 or ₹3,000 on exchange under OnePlus Xchange Program, an additional discount of ₹2,000 discount Red Cable Club benefits (offer valid for a limited period of time)

Get OnePlus Pad on OnePlus.in

Get OnePlus Pad on Amazon India

Get OnePlus Pad on Flipkart