vivo India has launched today its vivo X90 Series smartphones in the country which includes the vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90. The two smartphones are the latest entry in the flagship category from the company and are also the successor to the vivo X80 Series. About the vivo X90 Pro, the features and highlights include a Premium Vegan Leather Design, 50 MP IMX989 Carl Zeiss triple cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC for the first time in India, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging, 3D curved-screen design, 120 Hz BOE’s Q9 AMOLED display, and 5G support.

vivo X90 Pro is the first smartphone in the country among the X90 Series to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, it is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) and ARM Immortalis-G715, the first GPU from ARM with hardware ray tracing support.

The vivo X90 Pro features a slim 3D curve Fluorite AG Glass design with 8.48 mm in thickness and 200 grams in weight. It comes in two color variants – Asteroid Black, and Breeze Blue. The vivo X90 Pro flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display using BOE’s new generation of Q9 light-emitting devices. The display features a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 115% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+.

vivo X90 Pro equips a triple-camera setup on the rear side with 50 MP f/1.75 + 12 MP f/1.6 + 12 MP f/2.0 with Carl Zeiss optics and a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front side. The 50 MP primary camera uses a Sony IMX989 sized at 1-inch with hardware OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and Carl Zeiss optics for enhanced image quality.

The two secondary cameras include a 50 MP f/2.0 Portrait lens using the Sony IMX758 sensor sized at 1/2.51-inch and a 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens using the Sony IMX663 sensor. The camera comes with vivo’s Pro Imaging Chip V2, Zeiss T coating, Carl ZEISS optics, laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom, and triple LED flash.

The camera features include Pro Sports mode, Night mode, Portrait mode, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Supermoon, Handheld Astro, Long Exposure, Double Exposure, High resolution, Dual View, AI Group Portrait, ZEISS Landscape & Architecture, RAW, ZEISS Natural Color, Macro mode, Food Mode, and more. The back camera offers up to [email protected] and [email protected] video recording support, while the front camera offers [email protected] video recording.

The vivo X90 Pro comes in a single RAM and storage variant i.e. 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.0. The RAM is an LPDDR5x type while the storage is a UFS 4.0 & MCQ type on the phone. The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card, however, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB extra via its Extended RAM 3.0 feature (total 20 GB RAM).

vivo X90 Pro packs a slightly larger 4,870 mAh dual-cell battery compared to its vivo X90 sibling and supports the same super-fast FlashCharge charging support – 120W Dual-Cell Flash Charge fast charging which charges the battery up to 50% in ~8 minutes. The vivo X90 Pro comes with FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system and offers up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India said, “vivo’s new X90 series continues to demonstrate our efforts towards making professional mobile photography and videography accessible for our customers. With the launch of our latest flagship X90 Pro series, we are pushing the boundaries of what consumers can achieve in smartphone photography. As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers.”

vivo X90 Pro Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch BOE’s Q9 AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Premium Vegan Leather Finish, Satin-Like Skyline, Big Eye Camera Module, IP68 dust and water resistant, TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charging System Certified, Halo Ring protection, Corning Lens Protection (made from Corning Gorilla Glass 6), 9.34 mm slim, 214.85 grams weight

6.78-inch BOE’s Q9 AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Premium Vegan Leather Finish, Satin-Like Skyline, Big Eye Camera Module, IP68 dust and water resistant, TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charging System Certified, Halo Ring protection, Corning Lens Protection (made from Corning Gorilla Glass 6), 9.34 mm slim, 214.85 grams weight Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system Software Updates: 3 generations of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates

3 generations of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) GPU: ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics

ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics Memory: 12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 & MCQ internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 4.0 & MCQ internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP, f/1.75, Sony IMX989, 1-inch sensor, OIS, primary camera + 50 MP, 50mm, f/1.6, Portrait 2X optical, Sony IMX758, 1/2.51-inch sensor + 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Sony IMX663), Zeiss T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, vivo Pro Imaging Chip V2, laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom, [email protected] and [email protected] video recording, triple LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP, f/1.75, Sony IMX989, 1-inch sensor, OIS, primary camera + 50 MP, 50mm, f/1.6, Portrait 2X optical, Sony IMX758, 1/2.51-inch sensor + 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Sony IMX663), Zeiss T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, vivo Pro Imaging Chip V2, laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom, [email protected] and [email protected] video recording, triple LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording

32 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, X-Axis Linear Motor

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Dual Stereo Speakers, X-Axis Linear Motor Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, eSIM support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, eSIM support Battery & Charging: 4,870 mAh battery, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging (20V, 6A), 50% in ~8 minutes, 50W Wireless Charging, other charging base, Reverse Wireless Charging

4,870 mAh battery, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging (20V, 6A), 50% in ~8 minutes, 50W Wireless Charging, other charging base, Reverse Wireless Charging Colors: Legendary Black

The price for the vivo X90 Pro with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹84,999 and will be available from 5th May 2023 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Pre-booking starts from today i.e. 26th April 2023. The vivo X90 Pro offers include a 10% instant bank discount on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC bank cards, and no-cost EMI.

vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹84,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹84,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Availability: 26th April 2023 (pre-booking) & 5th May 2023 sale on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

26th April 2023 (pre-booking) & 5th May 2023 sale on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Offers: 10% instant bank discount on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC bank cards, and no-cost EMI.

