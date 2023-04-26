vivo India has launched today its vivo X90 Series smartphones in the country which includes the vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90. These two smartphones are the newest entrant in the flagship category from the company and are the successor of the vivo X80 Series. About the vivo X90, the features and highlights include a 3D curved design, 50 MP Carl Zeiss triple cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC for the first time in India, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging, 120 Hz AMOLED display, and 5G support.

vivo X90 is the first smartphone in the country among the X90 Series to equip a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, it is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) and ARM Immortalis-G715, the first GPU from ARM with hardware ray tracing support.

The vivo X90 features a slim 3D curve Fluorite AG Glass design with 8.48 mm in thickness and 200 grams in weight. It comes in two color variants – Asteroid Black, and Breeze Blue. The vivo X90 flaunts a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 10-bit color depth (1B colors), a Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and HDR10+.

vivo X90 comes with a triple-camera setup on the back, 50 MP f/1.75 + 12 MP f/1.98 + 12 MP f/2.0 with Carl Zeiss optics, and a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front side with advanced eye autofocus feature. The 50 MP primary camera uses a Sony IMX866vcs VCS True Color sensor, hardware OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), and Carl Zeiss optics which enhances the image quality.

The two secondary cameras include a 12 MP f/2.0 Portrait lens using the Sony IMX663 sensor and a 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide-angle lens using another Sony IMX663 sensor. The camera comes with VCS bionic spectrum and Pro Imaging V2 chip, Zeiss T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, laser autofocus, and 2x optical zoom.

The camera features include Sports mode, Night mode, Portrait mode, Pro mode, 50 MP mode, Live Photo, AR Stickers, Supermoon, Astro, Long Exposure, Double Exposure, Dual View, AI Group Portrait, ZEISS Landscape & Architecture, RAW, ZEISS Natural Color, Macro mode, and more. The back camera offers up to [email protected] video recording support while the front camera offers [email protected] video recording.

The vivo X90 comes in two RAM variants and a single storage variant i.e. 8 GB LPDDR5x RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM while the storage is 256 GB UFS 4.0. The RAM is an LPDDR5x type while the storage is a UFS 4.0 type on the phone. The storage can’t be expanded via a microSD card, however, the RAM can be expanded up to 8 GB extra via its Extended RAM 3.0 feature (total 20 GB RAM).

vivo X90 uses a 4,810 mAh dual-cell battery with super fast FlashCharge charging support. It comes with 120W Dual-Cell Flash Charge fast charging that charges the battery up to 50% in 8 minutes. The vivo X90 comes with FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13 operating system and offers up to three generations of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Tagra, Head of Product Management, vivo India said, “vivo’s new X90 series continues to demonstrate our efforts towards making professional mobile photography and videography accessible for our customers. With the launch of our latest flagship X90 series, we are pushing the boundaries of what consumers can achieve in smartphone photography. As we mark yet another milestone for vivo flagship smartphones in collaboration with ZEISS, we plan to constantly innovate and strive to bring the most premium mobile imaging technology for our consumers.”

vivo X90 Specifications

Display & Design: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Fluorite AG Glass back, 8.48 mm slim, 200 grams weight

6.78-inch AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits brightness, 2,160 Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, HDR10+, XDR Engine, Fluorite AG Glass back, 8.48 mm slim, 200 grams weight Operating System: FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13 interface, Android 13 operating system Software Updates: 3 generations of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates

3 generations of OS upgrades, 3 years of security updates CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU)

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.05 GHz (1x 3.05 GHz ARM Cortex-X3, 3x 2.85 GHz Cortex-A715, 4x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510 CPU) GPU: ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics

ARM Immortalis-G715 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM, +8 GB extended RAM feature Storage: 256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.75 Sony IMX866vcs OIS primary + 12 MP 50mm f/1.98 Portrait 2X optical Sony IMX663 + 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Sony IMX663), VCS bionic spectrum True Color, Zeiss T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, Pro Imaging V2 chip, laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom, [email protected] video recording, triple LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.75 Sony IMX866vcs OIS primary + 12 MP 50mm f/1.98 Portrait 2X optical Sony IMX663 + 12 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide Sony IMX663), VCS bionic spectrum True Color, Zeiss T* coating, Carl ZEISS optics, Pro Imaging V2 chip, laser autofocus, 2x optical zoom, [email protected] video recording, triple LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording

32 MP f/2.45, [email protected] video recording Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (dual-band), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Others: In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

In-display fingerprint scanner (optical), Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, eSIM support

5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support, eSIM support Battery & Charging: 4,810 mAh battery, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging (20V, 6A)

4,810 mAh battery, 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge fast charging (20V, 6A) Colors: Asteroid Black, Breeze Blue

The price for the vivo X90 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹59,999 and the price for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is ₹63,999. The vivo X90 will be available from 5th May 2023 on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. The vivo X90 offers include a 10% instant bank discount on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC bank cards, and no-cost EMI.

vivo X90 Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹59,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage), ₹63,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage)

₹59,999 (8 GB RAM & 256 GB storage), ₹63,999 (12 GB RAM & 256 GB storage) Availability: 26th April 2023 (pre-booking) & 5th May 2023 sale on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores.

26th April 2023 (pre-booking) & 5th May 2023 sale on Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Offers: 10% instant bank discount on SBI, ICICI, HDFC, and IDFC bank cards, and no-cost EMI.

