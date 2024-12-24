The POCO X7 Series is approaching its launch next month, with detailed specifications and renders surfacing online. The upcoming series is expected to bring two new power-packed smartphones – the POCO X7 and the POCO X7 Pro. According to a tipster, the models are rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Turbo 4, respectively.

The POCO X7 Pro, which is the top model in the series will debut with the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, the first smartphone in the country. The POCO X7 Pro is a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 while on the other hand, the POCO X7 is rumored to be a rebranded Redmi Note 14 Pro, with a slightly smaller battery but retaining its core strengths.

The key specs of the POCO X7 Pro include a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED panel with up to 3,200 nits brightness, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC paired with Mali-G720 MC6 GPU, a 6,000 mAh battery with blazing-fast 90W charging, and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.5 OIS main sensor paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide and supports 4K at 60fps video recording.

The key specs of the POCO X7 include a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and IP68-certified for water and dust resistance. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC paired with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, a 5,110 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. Cameras include a 50 MP OIS main sensor alongwith 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP macro while the front has a 20 MP selfie camera.

The POCO X7 Series is expected to debut in January 2025 with more official teasers and announcements to come in the coming weeks.