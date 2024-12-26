OPPO India has officially teased the arrival of its OPPO Reno13 5G Series in India, following its successful launch in China last November. The upcoming Reno13 5G Series, which includes the OPPO Reno13 5G and OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G, will be the successor to the popular Reno12 lineup released earlier this year. While an exact launch date for India is yet to be announced, OPPO has confirmed via an X post that the series will debut soon.

The OPPO Reno13 series will maintain its premium design, featuring a one-piece sculpted glass back and aerospace-grade aluminum frames, and will come in Ivory White, and India-exclusive Luminous Blue color options (for Reno13 5G) and Graphite Grey, and Mist Lavender colors (for Reno13 5G Pro). Both phones come with IP69 dust and water resistance.

The Indian versions of the Reno13 lineup are expected to retain the features introduced in China, both phones are designed with OLED displays protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The Reno13 5G sports a 6.59-inch display with ultra-thin 1.81 mm bezels while the Reno13 Pro 5G sports a 6.83-inch screen with even slimmer 1.62 mm bezels.

Both models are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC and run on the new ColorOS 15 based on the Android 15 operating system. The Reno13 5G equips a 5,600 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging while the Reno13 Pro 5G is equipped with a slightly larger 5,800 mAh battery with the same fast charging capabilities.

Cameras on the Reno13 5G include a dual rear camera setup of a 50 MP main sensor plus an 8 MP secondary camera, and a 50 MP selfie camera on the front while the Reno13 Pro 5G offers a 50 MP telephoto lens in addition to the main 50 MP sensor and 8 MP secondary on the rear side and a 50 MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphones will be sold on Flipkart.com and the OPPO India e-store. With sleek designs, vibrant color options, and advanced features, the OPPO Reno13 Series aims to elevate the smartphone experience for Indian users. Stay tuned for further updates as OPPO reveals the exact launch date and pricing for the Indian market.

