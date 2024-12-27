Portronics has introduced its latest portable speaker, the Portronics Thunder 2.0 TWS, designed to enhance both outdoor adventures and indoor entertainment. With its solid build, powerful sound, and vibrant design, the Portronics Thunder 2.0 combines style, durability, and performance in a compact package.

The Portronics Thunder 2.0 sports a sleek cylindrical shape with a premium fabric finish for a modern look. The speaker is built with durable ABS material and an IPX6 water-resistant design. Its side-mounted bass radiators feature RGB LED lights that sync with the beat of the music, adding a dynamic visual element to your listening experience.

The Portronics Thunder 2.0 delivers a 60W RMS output. The audio setup includes dual tweeters, dual bass drivers, and passive radiators, offering deep bass, crisp treble, and immersive sound. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) feature allows you to pair two Thunder 2.0 speakers, amplifying the audio experience for larger gatherings or parties.

The speaker delivers up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and supports USB Type-C fast charging. The Thunder 2.0 supports multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.3, USB drive support for direct music playback, and AUX input for wired connections. It also features multiple EQ modes, catering to various audio preferences, and can be easily connected to TVs or projectors for a home theater experience.

The Portronics Thunder 2.0 TWS Speaker is priced at ₹5,699 on the official Portronics website and is currently available for a limited-time offer of ₹4,999 on Amazon.in. The product comes with a 12-month warranty and can also be purchased through Flipkart and other online and offline retail channels.

Portronics Thunder 2.0 Price In India, Availability, & Offers