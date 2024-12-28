iQOO is gearing up to launch a new variant of its Z9 Turbo smartphone, dubbed iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version, in January 2025. The announcement follows the success of the original iQOO Z9 Turbo, which debuted earlier this year.

The major highlight of this new variant is its upgraded 6,400 mAh battery, an improvement over the 6,000 mAh battery in the previous model. Despite the larger capacity, iQOO promises that the smartphone will remain slim and lightweight. The device will retain the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

While the overall design will stay consistent, the iQOO Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version introduces a new ‘Flying Blue’ color with a sleek wavy texture on the back panel. The new variant will be available in Black, White, and the new Blue options. The phone will also feature dual rear cameras with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) for enhanced photography.

iQOO’s product manager, Xing Cheng, clarified that this is not an entirely new iteration but a refined version of the iQOO Z9 Turbo. The phone maintains its original dimensions, balancing a larger battery with the existing weight and thickness.

iQOO is expected to share more details about the Z9 Turbo Long Battery Life Version in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates as iQOO prepares to unveil the new addition to the Z9 Turbo lineup in early January 2025.