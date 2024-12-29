Xiaomi’s highly anticipated Redmi Turbo 4 smartphone, set to debut in early January 2025, has been making waves ahead of its official launch. Recent benchmarks on Geekbench have revealed key specifications and performance metrics, showcasing why this device is poised to be a powerhouse in the mid-range segment.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400-Ultra octa-core SoC. While it shares the same architecture as the Dimensity 8400, the ‘Ultra’ variant offers slight enhancements. It includes all ARM Cortex-A725 big cores with the following configurations:

1x Cortex-A725 core clocked at 3.25 GHz with 1 MB L2 cache

3x Cortex-A725 cores clocked at 3.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A725 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz

ARM Mali-G720 MC6 GPU clocked at 1.3 GHz

On Geekbench, the Redmi Turbo 4 scored 1,642 points in single-core and an impressive 6,056 points in multi-core benchmarks. These results significantly surpass the scores of the Redmi K70E, powered by the Dimensity 8300-Ultra, which achieved 1,242 single-core and 4,194 multi-core scores, marking a clear leap in performance.

The listing confirmed that the device will pack a large 16 GB RAM and come pre-installed with Android 15, running Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 for an optimized and fluid user experience. Additionally, the phone has received 3C certification in China, revealing support for 90W fast charging.

The Redmi Turbo 4 is set to launch in China in early January 2025, with the phone expected to debut globally as the POCO X7 Pro.