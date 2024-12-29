OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphone, the OnePlus Open 2, expected to debut in early 2025. Leaked renders and specifications have offered an exciting preview of what the successor to the OnePlus Open has in store, showcasing both design enhancements and significant feature upgrades.

The OnePlus Open 2 retains the hallmark circular rear camera housing that defined its predecessor, with some notable changes. The updated design features three rear camera sensors arranged in the top half of the circle, while the Hasselblad branding occupies the lower section.

The rear panel now boasts curved edges, a departure from the flatter design of the original Open, giving the device a sleeker and more ergonomic feel. When unfolded, the Open 2 looks similar to its predecessor but is larger and thinner, with a folded thickness under 10 mm, potentially making it one of the slimmest foldable devices available.

The OnePlus Open 2 sports an 8-inch 2K LTPO main display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, an upgrade from the 7.82-inch panel on the first-generation device. The outer screen also sees a size increase, growing to 6.4 inches from 6.31 inches.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB storage. The camera system includes a triple 50 MP setup on the rear, while the front-facing cameras, expected to remain similar to the original, will feature 32 MP and 20 MP sensors. The foldable will also run OxygenOS 15 which will be based on Android 15.

Other features include an IPX8 water resistant design, up from the IPX4 rating of its predecessor, and a larger 5,900 mAh battery, offering extended usage compared to the previous 4,800 mAh capacity. The device will support 50W wireless charging, a first for the series, and 80W wired charging, improving on the original’s 67W.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to debut in China in early 2025, with a global release anticipated later in the first quarter. At launch, the device will likely be available in at least two colors, including a classic Black variant. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch date approaches!