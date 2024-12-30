Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of its next mid-range smartphone, the Redmi Turbo 4, in China on 2nd January 2025. Following weeks of teasers and leaks, the announcement comes with images of the phone in a Cloud White color, offering a glimpse of its refined design and advanced features.

The Redmi Turbo 4 boasts a sleek and modern design, featuring a slightly curved frame for improved ergonomics. Xiaomi describes the device as ‘exquisite and neat’, emphasizing its frosted soft fog glass back cover. A red waistline accent runs through the back, complementing the diamond double-stitching texture and whirlwind double-ring lights, adding to its bold and dynamic aesthetic. The phone uses a plastic frame, which ensures a lightweight build without compromising durability.

Xiaomi previously confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will debut the MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC. The Redmi Turbo 4 will be the first smartphone to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400-Ultra octa-core SoC. While it shares the same architecture as the Dimensity 8400, the ‘Ultra’ variant offers slight enhancements. It includes all ARM Cortex-A725 big cores with the following configurations:

1x Cortex-A725 core clocked at 3.25 GHz with 1 MB L2 cache

3x Cortex-A725 cores clocked at 3.0 GHz

4x Cortex-A725 cores clocked at 2.1 GHz

ARM Mali-G720 MC6 GPU clocked at 1.3 GHz

Benchmarks have revealed impressive results, alongside 16 GB of RAM and Android 15 pre-installed running Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS 2 for an optimized and fluid user experience. On Geekbench, the Redmi Turbo 4 scored 1,642 points in single-core and an impressive 6,056 points in multi-core benchmarks. The company promises a stellar gaming experience, delivering steady frame rates for FPS and MOBA games even during extended play sessions.

Based on the previous reports, the Redmi Turbo 4 will feature a 1.5K 120 Hz LTPS flat screen, promising vivid visuals and smooth transitions. The rear camera setup includes a 50 MP f/1.5 primary sensor with an ultra-wide lens having a f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the smartphone will come with an IP68 dust and water resistance, 6,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and an optical fingerprint scanner.

The Redmi Turbo 4 will be launched in China on 2nd January 2025, and further details about its pricing and availability will likely be announced at the event.