realme India has officially teased the upcoming realme 14 Pro Series 5G, set to launch in January 2025. The upcoming series will feature the World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, a design innovation achieved in collaboration with Scandinavian industrial design experts, Valeur Designers.

The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. This dynamic feature makes the realme 14 Pro Series the world’s first smartphone to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics.

Adding to its appeal is the sub-8mm quad-curved pearl design, where the Pearl White variant showcases a pearl-like texture crafted using organic seashell powder. The series utilizes a 30-step fusion fiber process made from 95% bio-based, eco-friendly materials, creating an elegant texture while reducing environmental impact.

Regarding the matter, Chase Xu, Vice President, and CMO of realme said, “Through our collaboration with Valeur Designers, the realme 14 Pro Series 5G brings the aesthetics and functionality of realme smartphones to new heights. We’ve fused cutting-edge tech, like the world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing design, with unique aesthetics to create a smartphone that’s not just functional, but a true expression of personal style. We want to empower young people to dare to leap and showcase their individuality.”

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G will come with a quad-curved flagship display, sporting a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. The back features the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. The camera highlights AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 for enhanced image quality, advanced algorithms for professional-grade photography, and a periscope telephoto lens for long-distance shots.

The realme 14 Pro Series 5G is built to withstand various conditions, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the devices are TÜV Rheinland-certified for their durability. The upcoming series is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC for smooth performance and AI-powered features. The realme 14 Pro Series is expected to launch in January 2025, with more details about the event likely to be revealed soon.