Noise has expanded its portfolio by launching the Noise Power Series, marking its entry into the power accessories segment. The new lineup includes 30W, 65W, and 100W GaN chargers alongside a durable magnetic Type-C to Type-C charging cable. The Noise Power Series highlights its premium Gallium Nitride (GaN) adapters with faster charging speeds and compact designs.

The key features of Noise GaN chargers include high-speed charging capability, which allows devices to charge from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes. The chargers come in a compact design, smaller form factors, and a metallic finish. They offer multi-device support with 2 USB outputs for a 30W adapter, 3 USB outputs for a 65W adapter, and 4 USB outputs for a 100W adapter. The 65W and 100W models feature adaptable plugs for both Indian and US pin standards along with overcharge protection and efficient heat dissipation.

Noise has also introduced a magnetic Type-C to Type-C cable with high output supporting up to 100W at 5A and a transfer speed of 480 Mbps. It comes in a 1-meter braided nylon design withstanding up to 10,000 bends.

The Noise Power Series accessories are priced as follows:

Noise 30W GaN Adapter: ₹999

Noise 65W GaN Adapter: ₹2,499

Noise 100W GaN Adapter: ₹3,499

Noise Magnetic Type-C to C Cable: ₹799

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we have always focused on understanding and addressing the evolving needs of our consumers. As a leader in smartwatches and connected devices, we saw a clear opportunity to extend our expertise into high-quality accessories that enhance the overall connected experience. The launch of the Noise Power Series is a strategic step in this direction, aimed at adding real value to our users’ lives. Through introducing GaN-powered adapters and magnetic Type-C cables, we are offering solutions that bring convenience, durability, and innovation to everyday charging needs, aligning with our commitment to making technology accessible and impactful.”