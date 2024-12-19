TecSox has introduced its latest portable Android projector, the TecSox LUMA LED Projector designed to cater to home entertainment enthusiasts. The TecSox LUMA LED comes in a compact form factor with advanced features at an affordable price tag of ₹3,999.

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is tailored for versatility, making it ideal for outdoor movie nights, travel, and business presentations. The Android projector is lightweight and highly portable weighing just 750 grams while offering an array of advanced features.

It offers flexible projection with a 180° rotatable design adapting to different setups and ensures distortion-free visuals through its auto horizontal keystone and 4-point correction. It supports 200 ANSI lumens brightness and resolutions up to 4K and 1080p, with a native resolution of 720p, delivering visuals on screens up to 100 inches.

The projector runs on Android 11 which allows you to stream, download apps, and access Android features directly from the projector. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 along with a remote control.

The TecSox LUMA LED Projector is priced in the entry-level affordable segment at ₹3,999 and is available on the company’s official website. The LUMA LED Projector comes in a White color option and a 6-month warranty.

TecSox LUMA LED Projector Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹3,999

₹3,999 Availability: tecsox.com

Get TecSox LUMA LED Projector on TecSox.com