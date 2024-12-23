Stuffcool has launched the Roam Mini Powerbank, expanding its power bank lineup. The Roam Mini Powerbank comes with a 10,000mAh capacity in a sleek, transparent design that measures just 11 cm x 7 cm. The Roam Mini delivers fast and reliable charging, making it an ideal choice for users on the go.

Equipped with a 20W PD Type-C port, the Roam Mini can charge an iPhone to 50% in just 30 minutes. It also includes a 22.5W USB-A port, supporting fast charging for popular brands like OPPO, OnePlus, and realme, ensuring versatility for various devices.

The Roam Mini features a five-LED indicator system to display the charging status and battery percentage – four white LEDs represent the battery level (25% each), a green LED lights up during fast charging, an on/off button adds extra control, while the BIS certification guarantees safety and performance.

The Stuffcool Roam 10,000 mAh Mini Powerbank is priced at ₹1,499 and is available on stuffcool.com and Amazon.in.