realme India is gearing up for the launch of its realme 14 Pro Series 5G, and the brand has teased an industry-leading 42° quad-curved display. realme India has already teased the World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, a design innovation achieved in collaboration with Scandinavian industrial design experts, Valeur Designers. The upcoming realme 14 Pro Series 5G is set to launch in January 2025.

The quad-curved display’s 42° golden curvature on all four edges offers an ergonomic grip. According to realme, the 1.6 mm bezels, the narrowest in its class, contribute to an impressive 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive, almost bezel-free viewing experience. The company has recently announced an investment of ₹100 crore to enhance quad-curved display technology further.

The display is equipped with 3,840 Hz PWM + DC dimming and AI active eye protection, reducing strain during extended usage. The AI anti-mis-touch technology further enhances usability by decreasing accidental touches by 25%.

The realme 14 Pro Series uses FIAA technology, often reserved for premium flagships, to achieve superior color accuracy even at the curved edges. It also eliminates the traditional black borders seen in older curved displays by cleverly routing wires within the active area.

Addressing engineering challenges like lamination rebound bubbles and screen delimitation, realme has developed customized lamination fixtures and optimized production processes, bolstered by advanced simulation modeling.

The upcoming series is also confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC for smooth performance and AI-powered features. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G is set to debut in January 2025, it is poised to set a new benchmark in its price segment. Stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches!