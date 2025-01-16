realme India has launched its realme 14 Pro Series 5G smartphones in India, adding another premium option to its lineup. The lineup includes the two smartphones – the realme 14 Pro 5G and realme 14 Pro+ 5G. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G highlights its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, unique cold-sensitive color-changing design, industry-first triple-reflection 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera, 50 MP Sony IMX896 primary camera, 42° quad-curved 1.5K 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, a titan-sized 6,000 mAh battery, 80W charging, segment’s largest 6,000 mm² 3D VC Cooling System, AI features, and more.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is the world’s first smartphone to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics. Both smartphones under the realme 14 Pro Series 5G lineup come with cold-sensitive color-changing back panel. The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. The Suede Grey is a premium vegan suede leather finish, while the Pearl White color features a color-changing back panel. The India-exclusive Bikaner Purple is also included making three color choices.

The front side sports a 6.83-inch 42° quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels, 450 ppi pixel density), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Other display features include a 3,840 Hz PWM + DC dimming, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 93.8% screen-to-body ratio (1.6 mm bezels), AI active eye protection, and AI anti-mis-touch technology. It comes with IP69 dust and water-resistant protection, along with IP68 and IP66 certification, and military-grade shock resistance.

The back features the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. The setup includes a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX896 OIS main camera + 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 OIS periscope telephoto camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front. The camera supports AI features including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, AI Snap Mode, and AI HyperRAW Algorithm.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz, paired with Adreno 810 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion), up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 6,000 mm² 3D VC Cooling System, the largest in its segment for heat dissipation, 33% larger than its predecessor. It packs a 6,000 mAh Titan Battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging that charges up to 50% in just 24 minutes and runs on Android 15 with the realme UI 6.0 interface backed with AI features providing 2 Android OS updates and 3 years of Android security updates.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is priced at ₹29,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, ₹31,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and ₹34,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking is open starting from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025. The launch offers include a ₹4,000 bank discount for select credit and debit cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹31,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹34,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025

23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025 Offers: ₹4,000 bank discount for select credit and debit cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options

