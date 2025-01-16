realme 14 Pro 5G recently launched in India alongside the realme 14 Pro+ 5G, and it’s a tone-down variant of its elder sibling. The realme 14 Pro 5G is the latest midrange contender highlighting its world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing design, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, a 6,000 mAh Titan battery, 45W charging, realme UI 6.0 with AI features, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme 14 Pro 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Like the sibling, the realme 14 Pro 5G also makes a bold statement with its stunning design and exceptional durability in this segment. Borrowing the same premium craftsmanship as its 14 Pro+ 5G sibling, the smartphone brings a unique blend of aesthetics and resilience, redefining the mid-range segment. The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature.

Developed in collaboration with Scandinavian Valeur Designers, the innovative design integrates temperature-sensitive pigments, allowing the back cover to dynamically shift colors. Below 16°C, the Pearl White variant transforms into a striking Blue, reverting back to its original Pearl White color as the temperature rises.

This dynamic feature makes the realme 14 Pro 5G the world’s first smartphone (along with the realme 14 Pro+ 5G in the lineup) to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics. The color options include Suede Grey which is a premium vegan suede leather finish, while the Pearl White color features a color-changing back panel. The India-exclusive Jaipur Pink brings a vibrant and stylish touch.

The realme 14 Pro 5G is also built to endure tough conditions with its IP69 rating providing top-tier dust and water resistance and high-pressure water exposure. It is also IP68-certified and features military-grade shock resistance, ensuring durability against accidental drops and rough usage.

The front side sports an elegant 3D curved AMOLED display sized 6.7-inch with a Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Other display features include a 3,840 Hz PWM + DC dimming, and a 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, and uses the AI anti-mis-touch technology to further enhance usability. The overall display quality is bright, and crisp, and offers a great viewing experience.

The back is equipped with a dual camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. You can see a dual setup of 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 OIS main + 2 MP f/2.4 monochrome while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

For sides, you get a power button and volume controls on the right, while the bottom side offers a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, dual 5G SIM tray, and a microphone. The top side has a secondary microphone and another loudspeaker (at earpiece, stereo), but you don’t find any 3.5mm audio jack due to its slimmer design. The stereo speakers are loud and offer great sound quality while you also get to unlock the phone using the in-display fingerprint scanner.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 14 Pro 5G runs on Android 15 layered with the latest realme UI 6.0 on top. The combination ensures a refined, smooth, and feature-rich software experience and is packed with advanced AI features and customization options. The company backs the realme 14 Pro 5G with 2 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates.

The realme UI 6.0, built on Android 15, introduces advanced AI capabilities for a smarter, more efficient experience. The NEXT AI system enhances the overall device experience with AI features including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 which elevates zoomed shots, delivering sharp, detailed images with impressive clarity, and AI Snap Mode for capturing fast-moving objects with ease and precision.

The realme UI 6.0 has a sleek interface with a revamped design language and intuitive controls to improve navigation and usability. From themes to widgets, you can personalize the interface to match your style.

The device does come preloaded with several third-party apps, including Facebook, Netflix, Snapchat, Amazon, LinkedIn, Spotify, Myntra, and others. While most of these apps can be easily uninstalled, additional apps may also be suggested during the initial setup or downloaded via folders like ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’. If you are looking for a clean software experience, you might need to spend some time decluttering and organizing your device.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 14 Pro 5G is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.5 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+10 GB Dynamic RAM expansion), up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G is built to deliver a seamless performance on the realme 14 Pro 5G ensuring efficient performance, catering to both multitasking and gaming enthusiasts in the midrange segment. The storage you get is high-speed UFS 3.1 type and offers larger additional 10 GB dynamic RAM expansion for quick app launches and smooth multitasking.

For gamers, the ARM Mali-G615 MC2 GPU delivers a stable and consistent gaming experience in the device category. Popular titles like BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) run smoothly, offering an enjoyable gameplay experience in high graphics settings.

Cameras

The realme 14 Pro 5G uses a dual-camera setup with AI-driven enhancements to deliver exceptional photography in the midrange segment. While its Pro+ sibling boasts a triple-camera setup, the realme 14 Pro 5G offers a more streamlined yet effective 50 MP OIS main camera, accompanied by a 2 MP monochrome lens and realme’s MagicGlow Triple Flash system to enhance the photos, while the front side offers a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. The camera supports AI features and Underwater mode.

The 50 MP Sony IMX882 is the primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera ensures clear and vibrant shots in the bright daylight and challenging lighting conditions. The Sony sensor enhances better light intake, resulting in impressive detail, depth, and dynamic range while adding OIS stabilization to minimize blur.

The secondary 2 MP monochrome sensor adds depth and texture, enhancing black-and-white photography and contributing to improved portrait shots. While not a major imaging sensor, it plays a role in creating artistic effects and depth-based enhancements. The 16 MP selfie camera ensures crisp selfies with AI-driven optimizations that refine skin tones and background details. The smartphone supports up to 4K video recording at 30 fps, and misses out the 60 fps, however, still not bad if you aren’t into high-quality 4k at 60 fps videography.

One of the standout features of the realme 14 Pro 5G is the MagicGlow Triple Flash System, an industry-first innovation that adjusts color temperatures dynamically. This ensures that skin tones remain natural, regardless of ambient lighting. With five brightness levels and a super-bright mode, it adapts to different shooting conditions, improving low-light photography significantly.

The cameras are backed with AI-powered features to further elevate the camera experience. You can see the AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 that sharpens blurry images, rescuing out-of-focus shots, while AI Snap Mode optimizes clarity when capturing fast-moving subjects like pets, sports, or action scenes. Additionally, you get access to a range of photography modes, including Underwater mode, Night, Portrait, Street, Pro, and Dual-View Video, providing creative freedom for all types of photography.

Here are some sample shots we took from the realme 14 Pro 5G’s camera.

realme 14 Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

The realme 14 Pro 5G packs a massive 6,000 mAh Titan battery paired with 45W fast charging. With its large-sized battery, the smartphone ensures long-lasting power delivering exceptional endurance in a sleek package.

The 6,000 mAh battery is ideal for heavy multitasking, long gaming sessions, or endless scrolling on social media. Whether you’re streaming videos, participating in video calls, or gaming intensively, you get an all-day performance and enough stamina to keep up with your lifestyle.

realme also guarantees durability with over 1,600 charge cycles, maintaining 80% battery health after four years of usage. This assurance makes the realme 14 Pro 5G a reliable companion for the long haul.

Verdict – realme 14 Pro 5G Review

The realme 14 Pro 5G brings a stunning design, AI-enhanced cameras, and smooth performance, making it a compelling choice in the mid-range smartphone market. Its cold-sensitive color-changing back panel and also the premium suede leather finish give it a distinctive look, while IP69 and IP68 certifications ensure water and dust resistance, making it more durable than many competitors.

In terms of camera performance, the 50 MP Sony IMX882 camera delivers a versatile camera experience in the mid-range segment paired with AI-powered features and an innovative flash system. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 offers reliable performance for gaming, multitasking, and daily usage. Additionally, the elegant bright curved AMOLED display, large 6,000 mAh battery for long-lasting endurance, and Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 perks with AI-powered experience enhance usability. Overall, the realme 14 Pro 5G is an excellent all-rounder at a competitive price in the mid-range smartphone category.

realme 14 Pro 5G – Where To Buy

The realme 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and ₹26,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage and is available from 23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 bank discount for select credit and debit cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

Price: ₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹24,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹26,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025

23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025 Offers: ₹2,000 bank discount for select credit and debit cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options

Get realme 14 Pro 5G on realme.com/in

