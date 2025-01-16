Alongside the realme 14 Pro+ 5G, the realme 14 Pro 5G also launched in India under the realme 14 Pro Series 5G adding to its midrange smartphone portfolio. The realme 14 Pro 5G highlights its world’s first cold-sensitive color-changing design, MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G SoC, 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera, 120 Hz AMOLED display, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated military-grade durability, a titan-sized 6,000 mAh battery, 45W charging, realme UI 6.0 with AI features, and more.

Both smartphones under the realme 14 Pro Series 5G lineup come with a cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, the thermochromic pigments allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. The Suede Grey has a premium vegan suede leather finish, while the Pearl White color features a color-changing back panel. The India-exclusive Jaipur Pink is also included making three color choices.

The front side sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,080 pixels), a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Other display features include a 3,840 Hz PWM + DC dimming, a 2,000 Hz instant touch sampling rate, and comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistance, and military-grade shock resistance.

The back features a dual camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash, the 50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 OIS main camera + 2 MP f/2.4 monochrome camera, and a 16 MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the front. The camera supports AI features and Underwater mode.

Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy 5G octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz, paired with ARM Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+10 GB Dynamic RAM expansion), up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, and packs a 6,000 mAh Titan Battery with 45W fast charging and runs on realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15 with AI features and providing 2 Android OS updates and 3 years of Android security updates.

The realme 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and ₹26,999 for 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 23rd January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline retail stores. Pre-booking is open starting from today i.e. 16th January 2025 till 22nd January 2025. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 bank discount for select credit and debit cards, ₹1,000 exchange bonus, and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI options.

