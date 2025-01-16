realme India has launched its latest midrange contenders – the realme 14 Pro 5G, and realme 14 Pro+ 5G, following the successful launch of the realme 14x 5G last month. This device stands out as the world’s first smartphone to come with a cold-sensitive color-changing back panel. In addition, it features an industry-first triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor, 42° quad-curved display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, an IP69 rated premium durability, a titan-sized 6,000 mAh battery, and is backed with AI features. Here’s more about the smartphone in our realme 14 Pro+ 5G review.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G stands out not just for its performance but for its exceptional design and durability, making it a category-defining smartphone. Both smartphones under the realme 14 Pro Series 5G lineup come with the World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, a design innovation achieved in collaboration with Scandinavian industrial design experts, Valeur Designers.

The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. This dynamic feature makes the realme 14 Pro+ 5G the world’s first smartphone to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics. The color options include Suede Grey which is a premium vegan suede leather finish, while the Pearl White color features a color-changing back panel. There’s a third color option which is India-exclusive – Bikaner Purple, giving you three color choices.

Another key highlight is its IP69 certification, offering dust and water resistance ensuring the smartphone can withstand the toughest conditions, including exposure to water and fine dust particles. Additionally, the device is IP68 certified and features military-grade shock resistance, making it a durable choice for adventurous users or those who value robust build quality in this segment.

The back features the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. The front has a 42° quad-curved display, the golden curvature on all four edges offering an ergonomic grip. According to realme, the 1.6 mm bezels, the narrowest in its class, contribute to an impressive 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, offering an immersive, almost bezel-free viewing experience. The company has already invested ₹100 crore to enhance quad-curved display technology further.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels, 450 ppi pixel density), a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The display is equipped with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, a 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 3,840 Hz PWM + DC dimming, and AI active eye protection, reducing strain during extended usage. The AI anti-mis-touch technology further enhances usability by decreasing accidental touches by 25%.

The lineup also uses FIAA technology, often reserved for premium flagships, to achieve superior color accuracy even at the curved edges. It also eliminates the traditional black borders seen in older curved displays by cleverly routing wires within the active area. The overall display quality is bright, and crisp, and offers a great viewing experience.

For ports and button placement, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the bottom side offers a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, dual 5G SIM tray, and a microphone. The top side has a secondary microphone and another loudspeaker (at earpiece, stereo), but you don’t find any 3.5mm audio jack due to its slimmer design.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme 14 Pro+ offers a premium software experience, running on the new Android 15 with the latest realme UI 6.0 interface. This combination delivers a modern, responsive, and highly customizable interface enhancing day-to-day usability and productivity. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a security patch dated 5th November 2024. realme promises 3 Android OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, ensuring the device remains up-to-date with the latest features and security patches.

The realme UI 6.0 offers a significant upgrade in AI capabilities based on Android 15. Key highlights of the realme UI 6.0 include the NEXT AI, backed with AI-driven features including AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 which enhances telephoto shots with impressive clarity and detail, and AI Snap Mode to capture fast-moving objects. Additionally, realme UI 6.0 introduces a sleek design language, intuitive controls, and a bunch of customization options, enabling users to personalize the interface to their preferences.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G Pro does come preloaded with a number of third-party apps, including Facebook, Amazon, Snapchat, PhonePe, Netflix, LinkedIn, Spotify, Myntra, Agoda, ReelShort, and Block Blast!. Most of these can be easily uninstalled, allowing you to declutter the device and reclaim storage space. During the initial device setup, users are also prompted to install additional apps, and folders like ‘Hot Apps’ and ‘Hot Games’ can download more third-party apps upon interaction.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.5 GHz delivering efficient performance with low power consumption. The SoC is paired with Adreno 810 GPU, as much as 12 GB LPDDR4X RAM along with +14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Moreover, the device uses a 6,000 mm² 3D VC Cooling System, the largest in its segment for heat dissipation allowing prolonged gaming sessions.

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is a TSMC’s 4nm octa-core SoC that offers high performance and efficiency in the upper-midrange segment. With a clock speed of up to 2.5 GHz, it combines 1x Kryo Prime core (ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.5 GHz) for high-performance, 3x Kryo Gold cores (ARM Cortex-A720 at 2.4 GHz) for balanced performance, and 4x Kryo Silver cores (ARM Cortex-A520 at 1.8 GHz) for power efficiency.

In terms of performance, the device achieves an impressive 820,000+ score on AnTuTu, showcasing its competency in handling demanding applications and games. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G offers a smooth performance, top-notch gaming, multitasking, and thermal efficiency in the mid-range category.

With the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is tailored for gamers, delivering stable gameplay even during extended sessions. The Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) achieves an average frame rate of 59.88 fps, and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with as much as 90 fps, providing a smooth and consistent gaming experience.

Cameras

The realme 14 Pro+ sets a new benchmark in the segment for smartphone photography, offering a flagship-level camera setup with cutting-edge hardware and AI innovations. The rear side is equipped with the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup (50 MP f/1.8 IMX896 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.65 IMX882 OIS telephoto + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide), dual OIS, AI-driven features, and the innovative MagicGlow triple flash along with a 32 MP f/2.0 selfie camera on the front.

The setup includes a 50 MP f/2.65 Sony IMX882 triple-reflection periscope camera being the major camera highlight, the segment’s only periscope telephoto camera, designed for capturing distant details with precision. It features a large 1/2-inch sensor for exceptional light sensitivity, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 3X optical zoom, 6X lossless zoom, and 120X super zoom capability providing flexibility.

The main camera is the 50 MP Sony IMX896 with OIS support which delivers impressive DSLR-level clarity in both bright and low-light scenarios. The main 50 MP uses a 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/1.8 aperture allowing for more light capture and depth in images. The 2X in-sensor zoom further enhances detail in mid-range shots, while OIS ensures steady and sharp images across a variety of conditions.

realme uses its most advanced AI image processing technology with the AI HyperRAW Algorithm, which enhances photos with dramatic depth and clarity. By reconstructing light and shadow transitions, this algorithm brings a three-dimensional quality to images, rivaling professional photography. It also features RAW domain noise reduction, improving the signal-to-noise ratio by 26.5% for clear and vibrant shots.

Among the innovative aspects of the camera is its MagicGlow Triple Flash System, the camera is equipped with an industry-first MagicGlow Triple Flash system, designed to adjust color temperatures. It ensures natural skin tones with five brightness levels and a super-bright mode that caters to various scenarios.

About the AI Features in the camera, you get the AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 to enhance blurry images which is extremely helpful if your shots are blurred while capturing. Another is the AI Snap Mode for capturing fast-moving subjects like pets, athletes, or bustling streets ensuring clarity and sharpness, making it ideal for action-packed moments.

You get a bunch of camera modes including Underwater, Dual-View Video, Long Exposure, Starry Mode, Pro, High-Res, Slow-Mo, Film, Pano, Portrait, Night, Street, and more. The video shooting options include 4K at 30 fps on both the cameras, the rear and the front. Below are some samples we took using the realme 14 Pro+ 5G’s cameras.

realme 14 Pro+ 5G Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

When it comes to battery and charging, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G pushes boundaries with its 6,000 mAh Titan battery and top-notch 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that charges up to 50% in just 24 minutes. Despite the large battery capacity, it maintains a super slim design as low as 7.99 mm, earning the title of among the thinnest phones equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery.

The large 6,000 mAh battery delivers long power endurance that can easily last through intensive daily use. Whether you’re a heavy multitasker, a gaming enthusiast, or a social media buff, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G ensures you won’t run out of power when you need it the most. realme assures over 80% battery health after four years of usage with 1,600 charge cycles.

Verdict – realme 14 Pro+ 5G Review

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G stands out with its color-changing design, dual OIS camera system with periscope telephoto lens for zoomed shots paired with AI feature for clarity and details. Additionally, the performance with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is top-notch ensuring a smooth experience for gaming and multitasking. The titan-sized 6,000 mAh battery offers reliable endurance, and Android 15-based realme UI 6.0 offers a customizable interface with added AI features.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G delivers an impressive combination of design innovation, fast performance, and feature-packed cameras that solidifies its position in the upper mid-range smartphone segment. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G is a well-rounded package for its price, with a powerful processor, stunning 1.5K AMOLED display, dual OIS versatile cameras, and a long-lasting battery. Combined with a sleek and IP68 + IP69 durable design, and 80W fast charging, it is an excellent choice in the upper mid-range category.

