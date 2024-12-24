realme is making waves in the smartphone industry with its latest announcement – a massive investment of ₹100 crores dedicated to advancing quad-curved display technology. This bold step reaffirms realme’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge innovation and transforming smartphone aesthetics and functionality on a global scale.

The announcement comes as realme gears up for the launch of its realme 14 Pro Series 5G, which is set to debut in January 2025. Featuring a bezel-less quad-curve design, the series boasts India’s slimmest bezels at just 1.6 mm on all four sides. With an impressive 93.8% screen-to-body ratio, the realme 14 Pro Series promises an immersive, borderless viewing experience that redefines how users interact with their devices.

The precision engineering of the bezels, combined with advanced eye-protection features, showcases realme’s attention to detail in optimizing every aspect of the display for a superior user experience. The upcoming series is also confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC for smooth performance and AI-powered features.

The ₹100 crore investment will focus on the research and development of next-generation display manufacturing techniques. By channeling resources into innovation, realme aims to stay ahead in delivering premium smartphone experiences that blend state-of-the-art design with cutting-edge technology.

Regarding this, Chase Xu, Vice President and CMO of realme, said, “At realme, our goal has always been to bring revolutionary technology to our users. With our investment in quad-curved display technology, we are poised to redefine the visual and interactive experiences our smartphones offer, setting new industry standards for innovation and design.”

As the realme 14 Pro Series 5G approaches its launch, the brand’s bold vision and technological advancements continue to capture the attention of tech enthusiasts worldwide. Stay tuned for the official launch of the realme 14 Pro Series.