realme has taken the wraps off some impressive features of its upcoming realme 14 Pro+ 5G, particularly in the camera segment. realme has introduced the industry-first triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor in its upcoming realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Following teasers of its 42° quad-curved display, the brand has now confirmed advanced imaging capabilities that aim to set new standards in smartphone photography.

The triple-reflection periscope telephoto camera comes with 120X super zoom for distant details, 3X optical zoom, and 6X lossless zoom, offering unparalleled flexibility. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor uses a 1/2-inch sensor that delivers 182% more light intake than traditional telephoto lenses. Despite the advanced hardware, realme has managed to reduce the camera’s weight by 31% and volume by 20%, ensuring a sleek design.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX896 main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and f/1.88 aperture, and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). Accompanying the main sensor are an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 32 MP front camera with autofocus for crystal-clear selfies.

For low-light photography, the MagicGlow Triple Flash system ensures consistent illumination with adjustable brightness and color temperature. This feature is tailored for vibrant nighttime shots and flawless portrait lighting, adding a professional touch to mobile photography.

realme has compared the 14 Pro+ 5G’s camera capabilities to DSLRs in sample shots, further showcasing its potential. With these innovations, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is shaping up to be a revolutionary device in the mid-range segment.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G will also come with several AI-driven advancements:

AI Ultra Clarity 2.0: This feature ensures sharp images by dramatically reducing blur across various scenarios, even enhancing telephoto and internet-sourced images.

This feature ensures sharp images by dramatically reducing blur across various scenarios, even enhancing telephoto and internet-sourced images. AI HyperRAW Algorithm: Delivers superior HDR processing, reconstructing light and shadow relationships to create visually stunning results. It also incorporates RAW domain AI noise reduction, boosting clarity and brightness without losing detail.

Delivers superior HDR processing, reconstructing light and shadow relationships to create visually stunning results. It also incorporates RAW domain AI noise reduction, boosting clarity and brightness without losing detail. AI Snap Mode: Borrowed from the popular realme GT7 Pro, this mode excels at capturing fast-moving subjects like sports and pets, ensuring vibrant, sharp results.

The phone’s Ocean Oculus triple-camera layout integrates seamlessly into the device’s sleek design, enhanced by polished gradient detailing. The Suede Grey version offers a premium vegan suede leather finish, while the Pearl White color features a color-changing back panel. realme has also confirmed IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

The official launch date is expected to be announced soon this month, stay tuned for more updates as the launch date approaches!