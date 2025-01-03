motorola India has officially announced the launch of its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the moto g05, scheduled for 7th January in India. The smartphone was introduced globally last month and is poised to redefine the entry-level segment with its features and affordability. According to motorola India, the moto g05 will have the brightest screen in the under ₹7,000 price range. This will be the first phone in its segment to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box with two years of security updates.

The moto g05 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating, and is available in two colors – Forest Green and Plum Red – both featuring a vegan leather finish for a premium touch.

Under the hood, the moto g05 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core SoC with 2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores, along with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM +8 GB virtual RAM, and 64 GB internal storage with up to 1TB expansion via a microSD card.

On the camera’s front, it features a 50 MP f/1.8 rear camera and an 8 MP f/2.05 selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and FM Radio support.

The moto g05 will launch in a single 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant in India with the exact price set to be revealed on 7th January. Stay tuned for more updates as motorola gears up for the official launch!