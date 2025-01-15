Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out its Nonstop Hero Truly Unlimited Data Plans, claiming to be India’s first-ever truly unlimited data offering. The new range of plans is designed to eliminate the stress of data exhaustion for prepaid users, ensuring seamless connectivity throughout the validity period.

Following the success of its SuperHero Plan, which offers unlimited data from midnight to noon, Vi has expanded its offerings to cater to users who seek uninterrupted internet access at all times. The Nonstop Hero Plans provide unlimited data, voice calls, and additional benefits tailored to diverse user needs.

Vi emphasizes that these plans are ideal for personal use, providing a worry-free experience while addressing common concerns about data caps. Commenting on the launch, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said, “At Vi, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. With the launch of Nonstop Hero, we are setting a new benchmark in data access and empowering our users to make the most of their digital experiences without any interruptions.”

Vi Nonstop Hero Truly Unlimited Data Plan Details

The Nonstop Hero Plans are available at competitive price points, starting from just ₹365, with regional availability in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. The plans are available across all Vi touchpoints and channels, ensuring convenient access for users.