Vi (Vodafone Idea) has rolled out a major update to its SuperHero Plan, now offering the popular unlimited data from 12 AM to 12 PM benefit with yearly recharge packs. Initially available only with monthly packs priced from ₹365 onwards, this expansion brings unmatched value and convenience to prepaid users who prefer longer validity. The SuperHero plan is designed to provide Indian prepaid users with flexibility, savings, and enhanced entertainment options.

Vi SuperHero Annual Packs – Key Benefits

Unlimited Midnight Data: Enjoy unrestricted data usage from midnight to noon

Weekend Data Rollover: Carry over unused weekday data to the weekend, ensuring no data goes to waste

Data Delight: Get 1 GB extra data twice a month at no additional cost via the Vi app or by dialing 121249

OTT Subscriptions: Select annual packs come with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile or Amazon Prime Lite subscriptions

Vi’s SuperHero annual packs offer significant savings, costing as low as ₹10 per day, and deliver up to 25% savings (over ₹1,100) compared to monthly recharges.

The Vi SuperHero plan is available in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, and Haryana, and can be availed through Vi’s app, online channels, and all existing physical touchpoints.