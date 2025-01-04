itel is gearing up to unveil its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the itel Zeno 10, in the Indian market on 9th January. The company has hinted the price in a teaser showing ‘₹5,xxx’ indicating that the itel Zeno 10 will be priced under ₹6,000 and promises to offer impressive features at an entry-level price point. The launch follows the success of the itel A50 Series.

The itel Zeno 10 flaunts its Zenithal design with a wave-patterned back available in two colors. The front sports a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a dynamic bar feature. Under the hood, the smartphone will pack 4 GB RAM with an additional 8 GB virtual RAM, and 64 GB internal storage while there’s no information about the chipset yet.

Cameras include an 8 MP AI dual rear cameras with portrait mode, HDR, Pro mode, panorama, and slow motion, while the front side offers a 5 MP selfie camera. For battery and charging, the Zeno 10 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with USB Type-C charging.

The itel Zeno 10 will be officially launched on 9th January under ₹6,000 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.in starting from the same day.