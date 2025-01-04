Ather Energy has launched its 2025 Ather 450 Series electric scooters, packed with new features, enhanced technology, and updated performance metrics. This refreshed lineup promises to deliver a safer, smarter, and more convenient riding experience for urban commuters.

Key Updates in the 2025 Ather 450 Series

Multimode Traction Control: The 450 Series now includes a multimode traction control system to improve stability during rapid acceleration and reduce rear-wheel slippage, especially on slippery surfaces.

Rain Mode: Provides aggressive torque intervention for better control in wet conditions.

Provides aggressive torque intervention for better control in wet conditions. Rally Mode: Designed for uneven terrain, offering minimal torque intervention and quick recovery.

Designed for uneven terrain, offering minimal torque intervention and quick recovery. Road Mode: Default setting optimized for a balanced riding experience on regular roads.

Magic Twist Regenerative Braking: The Magic Twist feature, a regenerative braking system, allows riders to decelerate by twisting the throttle backward, recharging the battery during braking. This feature is now standard across the 2025 Ather 450 Series.

Improved Range: The Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range has been enhanced for all models:

The Ather 450S, with a previous IDC range of 115 km, is now updated to 122 km, the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh), with a previous IDC range of 115 km, is now updated to 126 km, and the Ather 450X (3.7 kWh), with a previous IDC range of 115 km, is now updated to 161 km.

Faster Charging Times: Charging times have been optimized, providing quicker recharge capabilities:

The Ather 450S will take 5 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0% to 80% and 7 hours 45 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%, and the Ather 450X (2.9 kWh) will take 3 hours to charge from 0% to 80% and 4 hours 30 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%.

New Color Options: Two fresh color options are now available – Stealth Blue, and Hyper Sand in addition to the existing ones.

Atherstack 6 Software and Advanced Features: The latest Atherstack 6 software powers the 2025 Ather 450 Series, introducing innovative features:

WhatsApp on Dash: Receive WhatsApp message previews on the dashboard (excluding 450S).

Receive WhatsApp message previews on the dashboard (excluding 450S). Alexa Integration: Use Alexa to check scooter stats and access over 40 voice commands.

Use Alexa to check scooter stats and access over 40 voice commands. Ping My Scooter: Easily locate your scooter in parking lots using the Ather app.

Easily locate your scooter in parking lots using the Ather app. Ride Stories and Notifications: The updated app now provides detailed ride statistics and real-time notifications for charging updates.

The Ather 450S with a 2.9 kWh battery will be available in 4 colors and will be priced at ₹1,19,999. The Ather 450X with 2.9 kWh battery will be available in 7 colors and will be priced at ₹1,46,999. The Ather 450X with 3.7 kWh battery will be available in 7 colors and will be priced at ₹1,56,999. The 2025 Ather 450 Series is available for pre-booking at ₹2,500 on Ather’s official website. Visit Ather’s website or authorized dealers to explore the lineup to learn more about the 2025 Ather 450 Series.

2025 Ather 450 Series Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹1,19,999 (Ather 450S), ₹1,46,999 (Ather 450X – 2.9 kWh), ₹1,56,999 (Ather 450X – 3.7 kWh)

₹1,19,999 (Ather 450S), ₹1,46,999 (Ather 450X – 2.9 kWh), ₹1,56,999 (Ather 450X – 3.7 kWh) Availability: Pre-booking at ₹2,500 on Ather’s official website and authorized dealers

