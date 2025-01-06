Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi 14C 5G, its latest budget-friendly 5G smartphone in India. The key highlights and features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50 MP camera, 5,160 mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and more.

The Redmi 14C 5G sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness with TÜV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free viewing. It uses a Starlight-inspired glass back with IP52-certified dust and splash resistant design available in three stylish colors – Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue, and Stardust Purple.

It is powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 octa-core SoC with 4 GB or 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM with additional 6 GB RAM expansion, and 64 GB or 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. It packs a 5,160 mAh capacity with 18W fast charging support (33W charger in the box) and runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s latest HyperOS with 2 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches.

Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor on the rear side accompanied by a secondary camera and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 3.5 mm audio jack, FM radio, and button-firing speakers with 150% super volume.

The Redmi 14C 5G is priced at ₹9,999 for 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, ₹10,999 for 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant, and ₹11,999 for 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 10th January 2025 on mi.com/in, Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail stores.

