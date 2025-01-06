realme has officially announced the launch of its realme 14 Pro Series 5G in India on 16th January 2025. realme India has already started teasing the lineup with innovative design, advanced cameras, performance, and features following its ‘Make it real’ philosophy. The new lineup will set a new benchmark in the mid-range smartphone segment.

realme India has already teased the World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, a design innovation achieved in collaboration with Scandinavian industrial design experts, Valeur Designers. The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. This dynamic feature makes the realme 14 Pro Series the world’s first smartphone to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics.

realme has also introduced the industry-first triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor in its upcoming realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Following teasers of its 42° quad-curved display, the brand has confirmed advanced imaging capabilities that aim to set new standards in smartphone photography. The triple-reflection periscope telephoto camera comes with 120X super zoom for distant details, 3X optical zoom, and 6X lossless zoom, offering unparalleled flexibility. The 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor uses a 1/2-inch sensor that delivers 182% more light intake than traditional telephoto lenses.

The back features the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. The camera highlights AI Ultra Clarity 2.0 for enhanced image quality, advanced algorithms for professional-grade photography, and a periscope telephoto lens for long-distance shots. We have already shared some camera samples from both smartphones showcasing the camera performance and image results.

Despite the advanced hardware, realme has managed to reduce the camera’s weight by 31% and volume by 20%, ensuring a sleek design. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G will come with a quad-curved flagship display, sporting a 93.8% screen-to-body ratio. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G is built to withstand various conditions, with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the devices are TÜV Rheinland-certified for their durability.

The realme 14 Pro Series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, offering a notable performance leap compared to the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 found in its predecessor. realme emphasizes that the new chipset, combined with its innovative approach, places the device two generations ahead of its competitors, providing a future-ready experience.

The realme 14 Pro Series 5G will be available for purchase starting 16th January 2025 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com. Stay tuned for more details as the launch date approaches!