motorola India has officially launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the moto g05 in India at a price of ₹6,999. The smartphone was introduced globally last month and is poised to redefine the entry-level segment with its features and affordability.

According to motorola India, the moto g05 has the brightest screen in the under ₹7,000 price range and is the first phone in its segment to run on Android 15 out-of-the-box with two years of security updates. The key highlights of the moto g05 include a premium vegan leather design, a 90 Hz display with 1,000 nits peak brightness, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Android 15, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a 5,200 mAh battery, and more.

The moto g05 features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone comes in a premium Vegan Leather design with IP52 dust and splash resistant protection, available in Forest Green, and Plum Red color options. Cameras include a 50 MP f/1.8 main sensor on the rear side and an 8 MP f/2.05 selfie shooter on the front.

Under the hood, the moto g05 is powered by MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A75 cores and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with ARM Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM with an additional 8 GB virtual RAM, and 64 GB internal storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card. It is equipped with a 5,200 mAh battery with 18W TurboPower charging (20W charger in the box).

Speaking on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said, “We’re excited to launch the moto g05, a breakthrough entry-level smartphone. With an advanced display, premium design, and powerful camera, it offers an unmatched experience at an incredible price. The moto g05 sets a new benchmark for entry-level smartphones, perfectly aligned with our vision to democratize technology.”

The moto g05 is priced at ₹6,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and will be available from 13th January 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and retail stores.

moto g05 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹6,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage)

₹6,999 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Availability: 13th January 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and retail stores

13th January 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and retail stores Offers: N/A

