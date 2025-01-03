OPPO India has officially announced the launch of the highly anticipated OPPO Reno13 Series in India on 9th January, the lineup which consists of OPPO Reno13 and OPPO Reno13 Pro. Following its teaser last month, the brand is set to redefine smartphone technology in its segment, introducing a host of AI-driven features that enhance both photography and productivity.

The Reno13 Series emphasizes OPPO’s commitment to leveraging AI for an improved user experience. The OPPO Reno13 Series introduces several AI-powered imaging tools, including:

AI Livephoto: Captures 1.5 seconds of 2K video before and after the shutter click, allowing users to select frames optimized for the ProXDR display, which supports 1.07 billion colors.

AI Clarity Suite: Enhances photo details with features like AI Clarity Enhancer (improved zoom detail), AI Unblur (sharpening blurry images), AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser 2.0 (for removing unwanted elements).

AI Portrait Technology: Includes AI Portrait, AI Night Portrait, AI Clear Face, and AI Best Face to ensure vibrant, detailed, and blemish-free portraits, even in low light or group shots.

AI Studio App: The AI Studio App offers tools like AI Reimage for stylizing photos with over 20 templates and AI Motion, which creates live photos from static images.

The Reno13 Pro stands out with its advanced triple camera system:

50 MP Sony IMX890 primary camera with OIS

50 MP JN5 telephoto lens with OIS, 3.5x optical zoom, and 120x AI-enhanced digital zoom

8 MP OmniVision ultra-wide lens with a 115° field of view

Both models feature a 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 selfie camera and support 4K Ultra-Clear video recording on both front and rear cameras. Additionally, a tri-microphone system and Audio Zoom ensure high-quality audio for video recordings.

The Reno13 series debuts the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC built on TSMC’s second-gen 4nm process. The key performance upgrades include 8x faster generative AI processing, 2x compute task improvement, 20% higher performance and 30% lower power consumption than its predecessor, and ARM Mali-G615 6-core GPU, delivering a 60% peak performance boost and better efficiency.

The Reno13 series incorporates Google Gemini LLM-powered GenAI assistants for enhanced productivity. Key tools include:

AI Summary: Condenses articles into key points.

AI Writer: Aids in content creation and editing.

Aids in content creation and editing. AI Reply: Provides smart responses in messaging apps.

Screen Translator: Instantly translates on-screen text.

Integration with Google services, such as Circle to Search and the Google Gemini app, further enhances creative and productivity workflows. The lineup will also come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for durability and is paired with premium design aesthetics.

The OPPO Reno13 Series will be available across offline stores, OPPO’s official website, and Flipkart post-launch. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the 9th January launch!