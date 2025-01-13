Xiaomi India recently launched the Xiaomi Pad 7 which went on sale today. The Xiaomi Pad 7 is the company’s newest Android tablet, bringing a mix of cutting-edge features, sleek design, and powerful performance to the tablet market, promising a high-end user experience, for work, creativity, and entertainment. The major highlight of the device is the nano texture technology, an anti-reflective and anti-glare screen, along with other key features are an 11.2-inch 3.2K 144 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 8,850 mAh battery, Dolby quad speakers, alongside Xiaomi Focus Pen, Xiaomi Focus Keyboard, and Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover accessories. Here’s what we have to say about the tablet in our Xiaomi Pad 7 review.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11.2-inch IPS CrystalRes Display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 3.2K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, 800 nits HBM brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HydroTouch (Wet Touch), Multi-screen (Cross-Device Color Calibration), Triple TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection, Nano-Texture Technology (Anti-glare + Anti-reflective)

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The Xiaomi Pad 7 flaunts its 6.18 mm ultra-slim metallic unibody design with IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating. With its minimalist yet elegant look, the design feels highly premium, solid, and durable. The tablet is available in three colors – Graphite Grey, Sage Green, and Mirage Purple. The Focus Keyboard, aligned with the device, provides an ergonomic grip, aesthetic appearance, and high-quality construction, and offers the right amount to balance portability and sturdiness, which is both stylish and functional.

What’s surprising is the new Nano Texture technology which helps achieve an anti-reflective and anti-glare screen. The Xiaomi Pad 7 sports a large 11.2-inch CrystalRes Display display with Nano-Texture Technology (Anti-glare + Anti-reflective), crisp 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,136 pixels), fast 144 Hz variable refresh rate, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 3:2 aspect ratio, and 800 nits HBM brightness.

The display is high-quality with deep colors (12-bit), bright enough, and ensures buttery-smooth visuals with its faster 144 Hz refresh rate. You get the remarkable quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and surround sound support, which extremely enhances your multimedia experience, thanks to the large bright display and anti-reflective screen design. You get the best viewing and listening experience in this segment, hands-down.

The Nano Texture Display option sets it apart, offering anti-glare and anti-reflective properties that reduce reflectivity by up to 65%, making it perfect for outdoor use. The tablet is designed for immersive entertainment and enhanced eye comfort with features like hardware-level blue light reduction, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. Other display features include HydroTouch (Wet Touch), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, AI HDR enhancement, DCI-P3 color gamut, Multi-screen (Cross-Device Color Calibration), Triple TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection.

Aside from the quad speakers (two on top and two on bottom), you get a USB Type-C port at the bottom, and a power button at the top. There are three microphones, one at the top, and two at the right side (or top when holding landscape) along with volume controls, and the magnetic pen holder. The bottom side has a single 13 MP camera with LED flash and connector pins for the Focus Keyboard. The Focus Pen sticks to the top, while the tablet firmly holds the study keyboard with a tight hinge giving a great tablet experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is more than just a hardware powerhouse – it elevates the software experience with HyperOS 2.0, built on the Android 15 operating system. The device is designed with productivity and creativity in mind, which means the software is finely optimized for the tablet’s large screen, integrates a range of AI-powered tools and connectivity features, and offers support for Focus Pen and Focus Keyboard accessories, making it a versatile device for professionals, students, and creators alike.

The Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0 introduces several AI-driven tools that enhance the tablet’s utility.

AI Writing: Helps with creating, summarizing, and drafting content quickly and efficiently.

Helps with creating, summarizing, and drafting content quickly and efficiently. Live Subtitles: Transcribes audio into real-time captions, making it a valuable tool for meetings or accessibility purposes.

Transcribes audio into real-time captions, making it a valuable tool for meetings or accessibility purposes. Gemini AI App: Unlocks advanced productivity capabilities, from task automation to intelligent suggestions.

Unlocks advanced productivity capabilities, from task automation to intelligent suggestions. Xiaomi Creation Suite: Aimed at creators, this suite offers tools for photo and video editing, sketching, and more.

These AI features require OTA updates, rolling out from January 2025, one after another.

The user interface converts into Workstation mode which turns the tablet into a portable desktop, maximizing productivity by providing an uncluttered and juggle-friendly UI. It auto-adjusts the windows to prevent overlaps and lets you switch seamlessly between small and large windows with one-click control.

Other features like NFC Tag support and Call Sync features add to the digital ecosystem. The NFC Tag allows you to transfer photos and files from your Xiaomi smartphone to the tablet with a simple tap on the NFC area, streamlining your workflow, and Call Sync, which enables call handling directly on the tablet by syncing with your Xiaomi smartphone, provided both devices are signed into the same Xiaomi account with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled.

Xiaomi Focus Pen & Xiaomi Focus Keyboard

The Xiaomi Focus Pen and Xiaomi Focus Keyboard further elevate the tablet’s productivity and creative potential. The Xiaomi Focus Keyboard features a 0° – 124° step-less adjustment, 64-key adaptive backlight, and mechanical press touchpad for a smooth typing experience. The Xiaomi Focus Pen offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and multi-function spotlight buttons, making it perfect for designers and note-takers. Both accessories seamlessly integrate with the tablet, creating a workstation that caters to diverse professional and creative needs.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, the tablet strikes a balance between efficiency and performance, making it an excellent choice in its segment. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset is an octa-core 4nm SoC with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration, that includes 1x ARM Cortex-X4 core clocked at 2.8 GHz for high performance, 4x ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 2.6 GHz for balanced efficiency, and 3x ARM Cortex-A520 cores at 1.9 GHz for optimized power consumption.

The SoC is coupled with the Adreno 732 GPU which provides top-notch gaming performance, ideal for tasks ranging from casual gaming to rendering high-definition visuals. It is laced with either 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM or 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM with 128 GB UFS 4.0 storage or 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage options. The LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0 ensure faster memory performance and faster data access allowing smooth multitasking and overall performance. The LPDDR5X RAM boosts memory bandwidth, while UFS 4.0 offers rapid read/write speeds for launching apps and transferring files quickly.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 holds its ground in gaming with fluid frame rates and responsive touch inputs. While it doesn’t aim to compete with flagship gaming devices, its combination of the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and Adreno 732 GPU ensures that popular games like PUBG Mobile, Genshin Impact, Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, Asphalt Legends Unite run smoothly at high graphics settings. The large 8,850 mAh battery supports extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Cameras

The Xiaomi Pad 7 comes with a 13 MP main shooter with PDAF support on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie shooter on the front side. The camera performs in daylight and in well-lit environments, producing decent image quality with vibrant colors and good detail. While tablets are generally not camera-centric devices, the Xiaomi Pad 7 provides capabilities that cater to casual photography, and video conferencing. Some camera modes on the tablet include Dual video, AI watermark, Director mode, Documents, Portrait, Video mode (up to 4K at 30fps), HDR, AR camera mode, Tilt-shift, Timer, and more.

Battery Runtime & Charging

With an 8,850 mAh battery, the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers excellent endurance for long hours of productivity or entertainment. Its 45W fast charging capability ensures that the tablet charges from 0% to 80% in just 45 minutes, reducing downtime and keeping you productive throughout the day. It takes 80 minutes to charge from 0% to 100% which is still less than 1.5 hours. For a battery this large (8,850 mAh), the charging is really quick in the tablet division. This is due to the dual cell high energy density battery which uses parallel charging technology to achieve quick battery charging.

Verdict – Xiaomi Pad 7 Review

The Xiaomi Pad 7 delivers a seamless performance experience, standing out as a reliable tablet for productivity, gaming, and multimedia consumption. The anti-reflective Nano-texture display is surprisingly promising, in addition to its ultra-slim 6.18mm solid metallic design and remarkable quad-speaker sound experience. It delivers a well-rounded performance, combining a powerful chipset, ample RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage for smooth multitasking and gaming.

Moreover, the HyperOS 2.0 (Android 15) with AI-powered productivity tools, long-lasting battery life, and support for Focus Pen support and Focus Keyboard, further elevates the experience. Overall, all these make the Xiaomi Pad 7 an excellent choice for users seeking a versatile and high-performing tablet. Whether you’re a student, professional, or mainstream gamer, the Xiaomi Pad 7 offers great value in the performance segment.

Xiaomi Pad 7 – Where To Buy

The price for the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹30,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹32,999 for the Nano-texture edition (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage). For accessories, the price for the Xiaomi Focus Keyboard is ₹8,999, ₹5,999 for the Xiaomi Focus Pen, and ₹1,499 for the Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover.

The tablet is available from today i.e. 13th January 2025 on Amazon.in, mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition and Focus Keyboard will be available from February 2025. The launch offers include a flat ₹1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

Get Xiaomi Pad 7 on mi.com/in