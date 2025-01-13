realme India is all set to launch the realme 14 Pro Series 5G in India on 16th January 2025 and the company has already started teasing the lineup with innovative design, high performance, advanced cameras, and more. The realme 14 Pro+ 5G sets a new benchmark in its segment with its well-rounded performance capabilities, driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Built on TSMC’s 4nm process, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, clocked at up to 2.5 GHz, delivers efficient performance with low power consumption. The device achieves an impressive 820,000+ score on AnTuTu, showcasing its competency in handling demanding applications and games. The device is expected to come with as much as 12 GB RAM along with +14 GB Dynamic RAM expansion.

With the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, the realme 14 Pro+ 5G is tailored for gamers, delivering stable gameplay even during extended sessions. The Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) achieves an average frame rate of 59.88 fps, and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with as much as 90 fps, providing a smooth and consistent gaming experience. The device uses a 6,000 mm² 3D VC Cooling System, the largest in its segment for heat dissipation allowing prolonged gaming sessions.

The realme 14 Pro+ 5G offers a smooth performance, top-notch gaming, multitasking, and thermal efficiency in the mid-range category. We will share more details once the smartphone is launched on 16th January.

realme India has already teased the World’s first cold-sensitive color-changing back panel, a design innovation achieved in collaboration with Scandinavian industrial design experts, Valeur Designers. The realme 14 Pro Series introduces thermochromic pigments that allow the phone’s back panel to change colors based on temperature. Below 16°C, the back cover transitions from Pearl White to a vibrant Blue, reverting as the temperature rises. This dynamic feature makes the realme 14 Pro Series the world’s first smartphone to showcase such temperature-responsive aesthetics.

realme has also introduced the industry-first triple-reflection periscope telephoto lens with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 sensor in its upcoming realme 14 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Following teasers of its 42° quad-curved display, the brand has confirmed advanced imaging capabilities that aim to set new standards in smartphone photography. The back features the Ocean Oculus Triple Camera setup with the innovative MagicGlow triple flash. The realme 14 Pro Series 5G will be sold on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, stay tuned for more details as the launch date approaches!