Xiaomi Pad 7 which was recently launched in India is now available for purchase starting today i.e. 13th January 2025 on Amazon.in, mi.com/in, and Xiaomi retail stores. The price for the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at ₹27,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant, ₹30,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, and ₹32,999 for the Nano-texture edition (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage).

Xiaomi India is offering a range of exciting launch benefits, including a flat ₹1,000 discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options. For accessories, the price for the Xiaomi Focus Keyboard is ₹8,999, ₹5,999 for the Xiaomi Focus Pen, and ₹1,499 for the Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition and Focus Keyboard will be available from February 2025.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹27,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹30,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹32,999 (Nano-Texture Edition, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹8,999 (Xiaomi Focus Keyboard), ₹5,999 (Xiaomi Focus Pen), ₹1,499 (Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover)

Xiaomi Pad 7 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K nano texture display Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, 8,850 mAh battery, Dolby quad speakers, alongside Xiaomi Focus Pen, Xiaomi Focus Keyboard, and Xiaomi Pad 7 Cover accessories. The large 11.2-inch CrystalRes Display display uses Nano-Texture Technology (Anti-glare + Anti-reflective) to achieve an anti-reflective and anti-glare screen. In addition, it has a crisp 3.2K resolution (3,200 x 2,136 pixels), fast 144 Hz variable refresh rate, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 3:2 aspect ratio, and 800 nits HBM brightness.

The Nano Texture Display option sets it apart, offering anti-glare and anti-reflective properties that reduce reflectivity by up to 65%, making it perfect for outdoor use. The tablet is designed for immersive entertainment and enhanced eye comfort with features like hardware-level blue light reduction, Dolby Vision, and HDR10. Other display features include HydroTouch (Wet Touch), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10, AI HDR enhancement, DCI-P3 color gamut, Multi-screen (Cross-Device Color Calibration), Triple TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 732 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256 UFS 4.0 storage. It packs an 8,850 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support (0% to 80% in 45 minutes) and runs on HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15 with AI-powered tools like AI Writing and Live Subtitles to boost productivity.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 uses a 6.18 mm sleek metallic unibody design with an IP52 dust and splash-resistant rating and is available in three color options – Graphite Grey, Sage Green, and Mirage Purple. It comes with a 13 MP rear shooter with PDAF support, an 8 MP selfie shooter, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Xiaomi India has also introduced a suite of accessories to complement the Pad 7. The Xiaomi Focus Keyboard features a 0° – 124° step-less adjustment, 64-key adaptive backlight, and mechanical press touchpad for a smooth typing experience. The Xiaomi Focus Pen offers 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity and multi-function spotlight buttons, making it perfect for designers and note-takers.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 11.2-inch IPS CrystalRes Display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 3.2K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, 800 nits HBM brightness, DCI-P3 color gamut, Dolby Vision, HydroTouch (Wet Touch), Multi-screen (Cross-Device Color Calibration), Triple TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection, Nano-Texture Technology (Anti-glare + Anti-reflective)

