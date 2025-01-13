OnePlus 13R, which was recently launched alongside the OnePlus 13, is now available for purchase in India starting today i.e. 13th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics. The OnePlus 13R comes in two variants 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹42,999, and top-end 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹49,999.

OnePlus is offering a range of exciting launch benefits, including instant discounts of up to ₹3,000 for ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months on Bajaj Finserv and leading credit cards, exchange offers of up to ₹12,000 value plus ₹4,000 exchange bonus, and additional perks like a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs, and complimentary airport lounge access.

OnePlus 13R Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹49,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: 13th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics

13th January 2025 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics Offers: Up to ₹3,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months, exchange offers of up to ₹12,000, plus ₹4,000 exchange bonus, a 180-day free replacement plan, lifetime green line issue warranty, complimentary airport lounge access, exclusive corporate discounts and assured buyback programs

The OnePlus 13R delivers flagship-level features at an attractive price, equipped with top-notch features and specs including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage, 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera, 50 MP telephoto 2x camera, 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 4,500 nits peak brightness, 6,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, OxygenOS 15, and more.

The OnePlus 13R sports a 6.78-inch flat 8T LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, 1 – 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection (front and back). It has an IP65 dust and water-resistant design and is available in ‘Astral Trail’, inspired by star trails, with concentric rings etched into the glass, and ‘Nebula Noir’, with a matte glass finish.

For internals, the OnePlus 13R is powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 TB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features an Adreno 750 GPU designed to handle ultra-smooth 120 fps gameplay in popular titles like BGMI, thanks to frame interpolation technology that enhances 60 fps games to 120 fps. It also features a 9,925 mm² VC cooling system for heat dissipation during intensive tasks.

On the camera’s front, the OnePlus 13R comes with triple cameras consisting of 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, a 50 MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 4x lossless zoom, and an 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens with a 120° field of view. For selfies, the phone uses a 16 MP Sony IMX480 front camera with 1080p video recording support.

The OnePlus 13R packs a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Aqua Touch 2.0, Glove Mode, Alert Slider, Stereo Speakers, AI features, infrared sensor, 5.5G connectivity, and more.